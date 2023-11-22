 Skip to main content

Hyundai IONIQ 6 N is coming soon as the brand’s most powerful vehicle ever

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Nov 22 2023 - 11:21 am PT
Hyundai-IONIQ-6-N

Hyundai’s fastest street-legal vehicle is due out soon as the brand expands its all-electric N models. The Hyundai IONIQ 6 N could be the fastest, most powerful Hyundai vehicle we’ve seen so far.

After Hyundai’s first high-performance electric N vehicle made its North American debut last week, the automaker is reportedly working on an even faster model.

At the LA Auto Show, Hyundai showed off the 2025 IONIQ 5 N. With a new two-stage inverter and 84kWh battery, the IONIQ 5 N features up to 641 HP (with N Grin Boost).

The sports EV combines Hyundai’s E-GMP platform (the base for the IONIQ 5) with included tech from its electrified “Rolling Labs” concepts. The improvements enable the three N pills: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability, and Everyday Sportscar.

With N Launch Control and Grin Boost engaged, the IONIQ 5 can achieve 0-60mph in about 3.25s.

Hyundai says the electric performance cars range and torque will be revealed closer to launch. Although the IONIQ 5 N is expected to hit US dealers next March, Hyundai is already reportedly working on an even higher-performance IONIQ 6 N.

Hyundai-IONIQ-5-N
Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai to launch even higher performance IONIQ 6 N

According to a new report from Australia’s Drive, Hyundai is poised to expand its lineup with the IONIQ 6 N.

Although Hyundai has yet to confirm the plans, the report notes the next N electric vehicle is under development. Assuming no setbacks, the IONIQ 6 N is expected to hit showrooms by 2025.

Hyundai-IONIQ-6-N
Hyundai RN22e concept (Source: Hyundai N)

Hyundai has already expressed interest in building an N-inspired IONIQ 6 with the RN22e concept shown last year. The RN22e is based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform using the IONIQ 6’s body.

The IONIQ 6 makes the perfect performance model with its sleek, aerodynamic (Cd 0.218) design. Hyundai upgraded the model with wheel air curtains, a rear spoiler, and a massive rear diffuser to enhance the aerodynamics.

Hyundai-IONIQ-6-N
Hyundai RN22e concept (Source: Hyundai N)

The RN22e also featured the N brand’s first four-wheel drive system with electric motors on the front and back. The performance EV cranks out about 580 HP and 740 Nm maximum torque combined.

Although this is less than the IONIQ 5 N’s 601 HP (641 with N Grin Boost), give Hyundai another two years, and the production version will likely be even more powerful.

Hyundai-IONIQ-6-N
Hyundai RN22e concept (Source: Hyundai N)

Albert Biermann, former Hyundai N development boss, told Drive earlier this summer that the IONIQ 6 would be “a very nice car for N.”

What do you guys think? Do you want to see Hyundai release a high-performance IONIQ 6 N? Let us know in the comments.

