Hyundai IONIQ 7 spotted testing, giving a good look at brand’s first 3-row electric SUV

Larger all-electric SUVs are on the way. Hyundai’s first three-row electric SUV, the IONIQ 7, is expected to launch next year. The electric SUV was spotted testing this week before its official debut.

Hyundai has raced into the EV era with advanced models based on its E-GMP platform. The platform is the base for its first dedicated EVs, the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6.

As part of the automaker’s plans to become a top three global EV producer by 2030, Hyundai plans to launch 31 new electric models. The models will be spread across Kia, Genesis, and Hyundai brands, including the new IONIQ 7.

Despite delays from other automakers, including Ford and GM, Hyundai said it was sticking to its rollout plans. ” We do not plan to dramatically reduce EV production or our line-up due to likely near-term hurdles as we believe EV sales will grow longer term,” Seo Gang Hyun, an executive VP, said last month.

This includes Hyundai’s largest electric SUV, the IONIQ 7, due out next year. The new model will expand the brand’s reach into new markets, rivaling Tesla’s Model X and the Mercedes Benz EQE.

Hyundai IONIQ 7 (SEVEN) electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai unveiled the IONIQ 7 (SEVEN) concept for the first time at 2021 AutoMobility LA. The electric SUV “goes way beyond the idea of transporting you.” According to Hyundai, the flexible and spacious interior feels “just like you would in your living room.”

The company extended the wheelbase (3.2m) as much as possible to accommodate seven passengers.

Hyundai IONIQ 7 (SEVEN) electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai IONIQ 7 large electric SUV shown testing

Ahead of its debut, the Hyundai IONIQ 7 was spotted testing, giving us a sneak peek of what the large electric SUV will look like in production form.

Hyundai IONIQ 7 three-row electric SUV testing (Source: Shorts Car)

You can briefly see the IONIQ 7’s massive size as it drives by. Despite the camouflage, you can see the vertical daytime running lamps reminiscent of the new Kia EV9’s stacked headlights.

Speaking of the EV9, Kia opened orders for its first three-row electric SUV in the US last month. The EV9 starts at under under $55,000.

In June, Hyundai’s IONIQ 7 was spotted parked next to Kia’s EV9, showing a size comparison. According to the reporter, the wheels, suspension, and body design are nearly identical.

The differences are noticeable when looking at them head-to-head. The IONIQ 7 appears slightly larger with a more “full” look up front. The Hyundai’s A-pillar is also sloped, giving it a slightly less boxy appearance.

Although the EV9 and IONIQ 7 are based on the same platform, the reporter said there are clear differences between the two.

Hyundai IONIQ 7 (SEVEN) electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai just broke ground on its massive new EV factory in Ulsan, South Korea. The new plant will support annual production of 200,000 EVs in 2026.

According to the plant manager, a new flagship three-row Genesis electric SUV (GV90) will be the first model built at the new plant. With that, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis will each have a large electric SUV as it aims to become a leader in the EV era.

Source: The Korean Car Blog