Hyundai will build a ‘super-large’ Genesis electric SUV for the first time at its new EV plant

Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, is launching a new “super-large” electric SUV that will be built at its new EV plant in Ulsan. The Genesis GV90 will be the first large electric SUV from the luxury brand.

Hyundai is developing the new flagship electric SUV. It’s designed to take Genesis from a “luxury” brand to a “high-end” automaker.

Rather than competing against BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Cadillac, etc, the Genesis GV90 is expected to rival Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

After breaking ground on its new $1.5B dedicated EV plant in Ulsan, South Korea, on Monday, Hyundai confirmed the first model to be built will be an electric Genesis SUV. According to The Korean Car Blog, the new plant manager explained:

Genesis’s super-large SUV electric vehicle model will be produced for the first time at the new plant.

The new electric SUV will be a part of Hyundai’s next-gen EV lineup, featuring a new dedicated EV platform and batteries.

Hyundai announced an $85B (KRW 109.4 trillion) investment over the next decade to bolster its position in the electric era this June. The automaker increased its goal to selling two million EVs annually by 2030. Its next-gen EV platform will play a key role in getting there.

Left to right: Genesis GV60, Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80 (source: Genesis)

Genesis GV90 electric SUV to feature next-gen tech

The upcoming Genesis GV90 will ride on Hyundai’s new “eM” platform. The eM platform is designed for EVs across all segments and is expected to improve driving range by 50%.

Hyundai Motor Group’s CEO, Jae Hoon Chang, said the new EV platform will provide a “significant advancement” over its current E-GMP. The E-GMP powers the current IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and Genesis GV60.

Chang said the new platform “encompasses nearly all vehicle groups, ranging from small and large SUVs to pickup trucks, along with the flagship models of the Genesis brand.”

Genesis Electrified GV70 (Source: Genesis)

This summer, a report from South Korea’s ET News claimed Hyundai was finishing the development of a massive 113.2 kWh battery.

If the reports are accurate, this would be among the highest among passenger EVs. It would top the Mercedes EQS (107.8 kWh), Tesla Model S (100 kWh), and Kia EV9 (99.8 kWh). The extra battery power hints at long-range capabilities (+350 mi).

Genesis Electrified GV70 interior (Source: Genesis)

The flagship electric SUV will also reportedly include Samsung Electronics’ “Exynos Auto V920” semiconductor. The processor provides an immersive driver experience with a digital cockpit, advanced driver assist, and safety features.

It also enables the latest in streaming, gaming, and more. Production of the Genesis GV90 is expected to begin at its new EV plant in February 2026.

Hyundai plans to reveal the first official images of the flagship electric SUV by the end of 2025. It will launch in Europe in April 2026 and North America in June.

Electrek’s Take

An ultra-premium three-row Genesis electric SUV? Bring it on. Genesis’ parent company, Hyundai, has been on a roll in the US, its largest market.

The South Korean automaker set a new US sales record in October, with IONIQ 5 sales up 89% YOY.

Genesis is now available in 33 states. The luxury automaker currently offers three all-electric models in the US. These include the GV60, Electrified GV70 SUV, and Electrified G80. The GV70 EV is already being built in the US. A three-row premium electric SUV would fit nicely in its lineup as it works to become an all-electric brand by 2030.