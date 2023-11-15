Domino’s to use this flashy new delivery electric bike with a built-in pizza oven

Your next Domino’s pizza delivery could be a lot cooler… and hotter! The company is rolling out an impressive-looking new delivery e-bike with a built-in pizza oven. The bike is known as the dxb and it could turn pizza delivery on its head.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd made the announcement today, claiming to “boldly go where no pizza company has gone before.”

The dxb delivery bike is built on a somewhat conventional-looking electric bike frame, but quickly throws that convention to the curb when you see the bike’s rear. That’s where the company has installed a fan-forced pizza oven that has been “expertly engineered to provide the hottest, smoothest and safest ride for precious pizza cargo.”

The bike features 20″ street tires, a downtube-integrated battery, and a wide rear wheel stand – presumably to enable stable parking with that top-heavy pizza oven on the back.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Domino’s embrace electric bikes for pizza deliveries, but it’s definitely the coolest take on the concept yet.

And I know what you’re probably thinking – this dxb bike looks nice, but you’d rather not receive a half-folded tomato focaccia with cheese all over the box lid after the bike hits a pothole. To solve that issue and ensure that pizzas are delivered in the same condition they leave the store, the bike has what Domino’s calls “space-age suspension”.

As the company explains, “Stabilised by space-age suspension that cuts g-forces by an incredible 67 percent, the chance of turbulence for your pizza is zero – arriving at your door exactly as it was lovingly hand-made in store.”

Hmm, perhaps Domino’s should run a side hustle building mountain bikes.

Oh, and another cool feature that isn’t explicitly mentioned but is pretty darn apparent from the images we received is that the rims appear to have a blue luminescent coating with a set of frame-mounted lights to charge them up. If the massive, glowing pizza box weren’t visible enough, it would be hard to miss those rims. Fum features like those almost help me ignore the rim brakes, almost.

That’s some serious bike envy

If you’re excited to get your pizza delivered by dxb e-bike in the US, I’ve got some bad news for you. This e-bike is only being rolled out in the Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DPE) markets, the territory covered by the Australia-based franchisee of US company Domino’s Pizza’s.

To be fair, DPE is huge. They have over 2,800 stores and cover the countries of Australia,

New Zealand, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Taiwan, Malaysia,

Singapore, and Cambodia. But the United States hasn’t yet modernized its greater transportation ecosystem, meaning Americans will still likely have their 2-pound pizza delivered in a 4,000-pound car.

But hey, at least the US has seven parking spots per person. Yay?

Not the hero we deserve, but the one we need right now

Electrek’s Take

The dxb is by far the coolest purpose-built delivery electric bike in the pizza game right now.

I love what they’ve made, but it also doesn’t mean you need to go over the top like this to do bike-based deliveries. Any ol’ utility e-bike would make a great option for food delivery, even if it doesn’t have a built-in forced-air pizza oven.

NYC seems to be the only American city that has truly figured out food delivery by bike, and now the rest of the country needs to get it in gear. We’ve already seen great bike and motorcycle delivery examples across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa, and South America. You know what that means. Congratulations, North America! You’re on the same level as Antarctica in adopting more efficient food delivery.