Quick Charge Podcast: November 6, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla plans to build its $25,000 electric car at Gigafactory Berlin
- Tesla to integrate Elon Musk’s new AI assistant in its vehicles
- Tesla Cybertruck spotted in matte black for first time – wraps incoming?
- Kia EV6 spotted with exciting new facelift, design upgrades revealed
- Jeep finally reveals when the iconic Wrangler and Grand Cherokee are going electric
- To tap into green incentives, Volvo looks to expand production in the US
- In a power move, China’s BYD plans to build a factory in Europe
- Chinese EV maker NIO wants to sell electric cars in the US by 2025
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments