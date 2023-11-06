One of the world’s most expensive EVs comes to Japan ahead of limited production run

The Aspark Owl – easily one of the most expensive EVs ever built, has made its way over from its assembly lines in Italy to Japan where the hypercar was originally conceived. Available in two different versions, this limited production EV costs millions of dollars and will now be on display to Japanese consumers with deep pockets.

Aspark Co. is a Japanese car manufacturing and engineering firm, founded in 2005 in Osaka and currently has over 25 offices worldwide, specializing engineering and web-related development in addition to hypercars. Despite over seven years of EV development, Aspark has not delivered a production vehicle yet. That will change however with the launch of its Owl hypercar – arriving as one of the fastest and most expensive EVs ever made.

According to Aspark’s website, the Owl is equipped with “the most powerful four electric motors ever made,” combining to produce a total output of 1,980 hp (1,456 kW) and 1,920 Nm (1,416 ft-lb) of torque. All while delivering 250 miles (400 km) of all-electric range.

The EV can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.72 seconds and has a top speed of 260 mph (413 km/h), propelling the Aspark Owl to two Guinness World Records recorded in the UK this past summer. The records include completing an eighth of a mile at an average speed of 192.03 mph (309.02 km/h) and a blistering quarter mile at an average speed of 198.12 mph (318.85 km/h).

Following a spotting in Monaco this past June, the Aspark is once again back in the public eye, making its way overseas to Japan where its maker’s originally dreamt the hypercar up.

Credit: Aspark



Aspark Owl goes on sale as one of the most expensive EVs

According to news directly from Aspark, a production version of the Owl hypercar is making its way over to Japan from Italy, where it was assembled. The Owl will be on display at showrooms at Kita-ku – one of the main commercial centers of Osaka – as part of an exclusive event for potential clients from Japan and Asia, to see the EV up close and possibly purchase one.

As one of the most expensive EVs on the planet, the clientele interested in purchasing an Owl is likely a smaller list than with other vehicles. For example, the Owl starts at a price of 2.9 million euros ($3.1 million) each. Better still, Aspark shared it is also selling a version with complete carbon-fiber body, priced at 3.5 million euros ($3.75 million).

Up until recently, the Aspark Owl was hands down the most expensive EV on the planet, despite not yet reaching production yet. However, fellow hypercar manufacturer Automobili Pininfarina snagged the crown from Aspark when it announced its topless Barchetta EV this past August. Those hypercars cost a staggering 4.4 million euros ($4.72 million) each.

As we’ve reported before, Aspark says it will only built 50 Owl EVs, which will take approximately 12 months to deliver after an order. The EVs are being manufactured by Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT).