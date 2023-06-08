One of world’s fastest (and most expensive) EVs spotted on way to an ultra-exclusive auto show

The Aspark Owl – an all-electric hypercar in development for eight years and quite easily the most expensive EV in the world to date – was recently spotted driving in Monaco. The company has announced its first two dealers ahead of its limited run production finally beginning.

Aspark Co. is a Japanese car manufacturing and engineering firm, founded in 2005 in Osaka. The Japanese company is not shy about how proud it is of its achievement in the Owl, either.

According to Aspark’s website, the Owl is equipped with “the most powerful 4 electric motors ever made,” combining to produce a total output of 1,980 horsepower (1,456 kW). The overall torque from the motors is 1,920 Nm (1,416 ft-lb). Don’t forget its 250 mile (400 km) range.

The EV can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.72 seconds and has a top speed of 260 mph (413 km/h). This level of acceleration and power (literally) propelled the Aspark Owl to two Guinness World Records in the Uk last month, completing an eighth of a mile at an average speed of 192.03 mph (309.02 km/h) blistering through the quarter mile at an average speed of 198.12 mph (318.85 km/h).

The Aspark Owl has been a hypercar on our radar for years now and previously topped our list of most expensive EVs on the planet. To truly be on this planet however, an EV needs to reach production – which finally appears to be happening according to Aspark.

The Aspark Owl electric hypercar / Credit: Aspark









$3.1M Aspark Owl arrives as one of the most expensive EVs

Earlier this week, the Aspark Owl was seen on public roads in Monaco, on its way to Top Marques, described by The New York Times as “the world’s most exclusive car show.” Seriously, this feels like some James Bond, Tony Stark type socialization. Some of the most expensive EVs are sure to be on display at the exclusive event that kicks off today, but Aspark also used it as an opportunity to share a progress update.

The first European dealer for the Aspark Owl is Absolut Cars Consulting, who will help sell the hypercars in Monaco, France, Belgium, and Luxembourg. It will be joined by VVS as Aspark’s first UK dealer as well.

While Aspark is a Japanese engineering firm, the Owl EVs are being built by Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) in Italy. That being said, the hypercar’s makers expect a completed Owl to be shipped to Japan very soon and Aspark CEO Masanori Yoshida says the team is looking forward to it.

As we’ve previously reported, Aspark is planning a production run of 50 EVs for the Owl and has shared that each will be built to order and delivered within the next 12 months or so. This is a hypercar years in the making, and the specs promised above come with a hefty price tag – 2.9 million euros ($3.1M) each – making it the most expensive EV in the world.