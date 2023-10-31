Quick Charge Podcast: October 31, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla prevails in first Autopilot wrongful-death suit
- Gigafactory Mexico gets all its permits, now it is up to Tesla to give greenlight
- Tesla ramps up hiring for humanoid robot, including reinforcement learning
- Best look at Tesla Cybertruck’s powered frunk yet
- Toyota injects an extra $8 billion into US EV battery plant despite delays from Ford and GM
- Ford’s F-150 Lightning hits second European market, just in time for alpine winter
- Jeep, Ram owner is launching affordable EVs next year
- VinFast considers launching $20,000 VF 3 electric car as US dealers show interest
