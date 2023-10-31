 Skip to main content

Tesla ramps up hiring for humanoid robot, including reinforcement learning

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Oct 31 2023 - 8:14 am PT
20 Comments

Tesla is ramping up hiring for its humanoid robot program, Optimus, including some reinforcement learning engineers.

It was hard to take Tesla Bot seriously when Elon Musk announced it by having someone dressed as a robot dance on stage.

To this day, many people are taking the project seriously, but Tesla certainly is.

The latest demonstration of Tesla Optimus prototypes was way more impressive – giving the project more credibility.

Tesla now has a basement full of humanoid robot prototypes where it is trying to teach them tasks using the same neural net-based strategy as it does for its “Full Self-Driving” system.

Electrek has been tracking job postings for the Optimus and we found that Tesla is ramping up hiring lately.

While previous job postings focused on robotics and building a bipedal robot, the new job postings are often more about how to make the robot useful.

For example, Tesla is looking for a “Reinforcement Learning Engineer, Tesla Bot.” In the job description, Tesla explains what the job entails:

Tesla is on a path to build humanoid robots at scale to automate repetitive and boring tasks. The goal of our reinforcement learning team is to build and demonstrate a general robot learning system that can leverage AI to perform complex physical tasks, ranging from full body locomotion, precise manipulation, and more. Our reinforcement and imitation learning engineers are responsible for end-to-end robotic learning and own this stack from inception to deployment. Most importantly, you will see your work repeatedly shipped to and utilized by thousands of Humanoid Robots in real world applications. 

Furthermore, Tesla writes in new job descriptions for “Software Engineer, Robot Software Engineering” that the work will eventually include managing Tesla Bot on the factory floor:

The Robot Software Engineering team is responsible for designing, building, and integrating various types of mobile robots and vehicles to facilitate the movement of people and parts within and between all Tesla facilities worldwide. This includes the management of AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robots), Vertical Storage Systems, conveyor system and the potential usage of Tesl aBot on the factory floor.

The automaker has also added a dozen other new job postings related to the program.

While there’s no official timeline for the Optimus robot being available, Tesla has said that it has become a priority, and it plans to soon start using it as part of its own operations to prove usability ahead of a commercial launch.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Optimus

Tesla Optimus

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger