Elon Musk reveals a few more details about Tesla Cybertruck

Elon Musk went on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with a Tesla Cybertruck and revealed a few more details about the electric pickup truck.

We are now officially 30 days away from the Cybertruck delivery event, which is also going to be the defacto Cybertruck production version launch. At the event, Tesla is expected to finally release the official specs and pricing of the Cybertruck.

Today, Elon Musk stopped by the JRE podcast to talk to Joe Rogan, and he brought a Cybertruck with him. Rogan even shot his compound bow at the stainless steel pickup truck:

After that, the two spent the first 20 minutes of the episode talking about the Cybertruck:

Musk seems to want to reveal most details at the event at the end of the month, but he still released some information. For example, he said that the Cybertruck would weigh about 7,000 lbs, with some versions closer to 6,000 lbs.

That’s very similar to the weight of the F-150 Lightning, which is impressive, considering we recently learned that the Cybertruck has a higher gross vehicle weight rating than the Lightning.

Musk also said that Tesla is aiming for a 0-to-60 mph acceleration time of less than 3 seconds. That was already the goal stated for the tri-motor version at the original unveiling back in 2019, but it is relevant to mention now, just a month away from production.

Finally, the CEO also mentioned that Tesla was aiming to produce about 200,000 Cybertrucks per year, which is lower than the goal of 250,000 vehicles per year that he mentioned during the earnings last month, but he might have misspoke.

Musk reiterated that official details will be announced at the delivery event on November 30.