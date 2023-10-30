Quick Charge Podcast: October 30, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Stellantis strike ends, new battery plant in Illinois; GM Lyriq plant sees walkout
- UAW reaches deal with GM, ending auto strike with big win for workers
- Tesla Service goes on strike in Sweden; dockworkers refuse to unload cars
- Tesla opens shareholder lottery for Cybertruck delivery event tickets
- Tesla leaks new Model S sports seats for Plaid version
- Panasonic slows battery production amid weaker EV business, but Tesla looks good
- Ford is adding an extra 3K Tesla EV chargers, bringing its network total to over 100,000
- Chevy launches Equinox EV at $49K, $35K 320-mile model coming soon
- Hyundai drastically cuts 2024 IONIQ 6 price, now starting under $39,000
