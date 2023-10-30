Ford is adding an extra 3K Tesla EV chargers, bringing its network total to over 100,000

Ford EV drivers will have access to 15,000 Tesla Superchargers, higher than initially expected. The company announced Monday it will add an extra 3,000 Tesla chargers as its network grows to over 106,000 stations.

Ford to add 15,000 Tesla EV Superchargers to its network

Starting next spring, Ford EV drivers will be able to charge up at over 15,000 Tesla Supercharger stations.

The announcement comes after Ford was the first major automaker to announce it would add Tesla’s NACS plug to its electric vehicles in May. Ford’s partnership with Tesla sparked a tidal wave of automakers to follow suit, including GM, Volvo, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, and several others.

Ford initially said its EV customers would gain access to over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America in early 2024 using an adapter. However, the company is improving the offer with an extra 3,000 stations.

The company said it’s growing its BlueOval Charge Network in North America by 25%, with over 106,000 chargers.

Ford added three new partners this month in Fracis Energy, Blink, and Red E. Between the three, drivers gain access to over 10,000 chargers and 500 new DC fast chargers.

The three join Shell, Recharge, Electrify America, EVgo, ChargePoint, Flo, EV Connect, and Electric Circuit as one of North America’s largest charging networks.

Ford existing vs new EV charging stations (Source: Ford)

Expanding and improving

The company also plans for “significant additional DC fast charger growth” starting in early 2024. With 96% of the US population living within 25 miles of a Ford dealer, the automaker will prioritize these locations.

To improve the charging experience, Ford also recently began rolling out an upgraded Charge Assist with new features. The update allows drivers to find the closest station, pay, and start the session, all from within the vehicle.

Ford Blue Oval EV Charging Network facts (source: Ford)

Bill Crider, Ford’s senior director of global charging and energy services, said continuous growth of the BlueOval Charge Network remains a priority. However, the company is placing a “critical focus on reliable fast charging” to provide the best electric driving experience for Ford drivers.

Crider explained, “With the addition of the Tesla Supercharger Network along with new fast chargers coming to Ford Model e dealerships in 2024, we are working hard to make range anxiety a thing of the past for Ford all-electric drivers.”

Ford EV charging options by vehicle (Source: Ford)

With over 80% of Ford EV drivers currently charging at home, the company offers a wide range of options to cover different needs.

The company says between its growing network and at-home (or commercial) charging options, Ford EV customers are covered.