Tesla opens shareholder lottery for Cybertruck delivery event tickets

Tesla is holding a lottery for tickets to its upcoming Cybertruck delivery event on November 30th at its Texas Gigafactory in Austin.

The Cybertruck is nearing release, and we’ve been seeing more and more of it in recent months. It was originally meant to be delivered by the end of Q3, but that timeline came and went at the beginning of October.

But then Tesla announced during its Q3 results that the Cybertruck delivery event would happen on November 30th. And now its holding a lottery for tickets to attend – but its only open to shareholders.

Tesla opened its Cybertruck delivery event website today, and with it, a link to enter a lottery for tickets. There’s very little content on there in terms of specifics, mainly just a location for the event and directions for how to enter the lottery for tickets.

Tesla says that there is limited capacity for shareholder attendance at the event (though it doesn’t say how many), which will be held at the its Gigafactory at 1 Tesla Road, in the southeast of Austin, Texas. Tesla says it is holding this drawing “to maximize fairness” in selecting attendees – though we imagine, like with other Tesla events, there will be plenty of VIPs and others who get invited in other ways (for example, through referral credits, though that redemption is no longer active).

To enter the drawing, you must be an active shareholder as of September 30th, the end of Q3. Entries will be open until Friday, November 3rd at 11:59PM central time.

To verify your shareholder status, you need to log in to your Tesla account. From there, you can verify automatically with Say, a website which Tesla uses to take shareholder questions for its quarterly conference calls, or you can undergo “manual verification.” To do the latter, you need to submit a statement from your brokerage which will be manually verified by Tesla. The statement must include your full name, number of shares held, and a statement date of September 30th, 2023. Other information such as account number, address, and other holdings can be redacted.

If you want a chance to win tickets, head on over to Tesla’s website to verify your stock ownership and enter the lottery.