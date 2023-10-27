 Skip to main content

Tesla slightly increases Model Y price – breaking trend

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Oct 27 2023 - 12:22 am PT
50 Comments
Americans IRA

Tesla has increased the price of its popular Model Y Long Range today – bucking a trend that has been worrying investors.

Over the last year, the trend for Tesla has undoubtedly been price cuts.

The automaker claims to be closely tracking orders and comparing them to its production capacity, and when there’s a discrepancy, it has primarily relied on price cuts to close the gap.

CEO Elon Musk has put most of the blame for demand issues on interest rates, making monthly payments on car loans less affordable.

It resulted in about a dozen price cuts through the last year across the company’s entire EV lineup – with the last price drop on Model 3 and Model Y coming just earlier this month.

There have been a few small price increases, but they have been rare, and in between many price drops.

Now, there has been a rare new one for the Model Y Long Range:

It’s only a $500 increase to $48,990 or about a 1% increase, but it’s still significant.

Electrek’s Take

Even though this is barely a 1% increase, what is significant is the fact that Tesla is breaking the trend.

If Tesla is staying true to its strategy, it should mean that Tesla is seeing stronger demand for the popular electric SUV.

Top comment by William Meek

Liked by 2 people

I have only seen Tesla alter prices based on the length of the backlog.

Rising prices means the backlog is getting to long.

Raising prices by just a small amount means the backlog is only a little bit long.

View all comments

That is going to be appealing to investors.

Now, it will be interesting to see if it’s still going to be that way toward the end of the quarter, when Tesla has often started to offer more incentives.

It could be a sign that other initiatives, like advertising, are starting to work and Tesla can reduce its reliance on price cuts.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y is an all-electric compact SUV bui…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger