Greenworks electric 2-tool bundle $500 off, AeroGarden indoor grower $156, more

This 2-tool electric Greenworks bundle includes a cordless leaf blower and snow blower at $500 off to headline today’s best deals. You can also save on the WORX Nitro 40V 20-inch cordless electric mower while it’s on sale for one of the first times this year at $333, not to mention the AeroGarden’s Bounty Indoor Garden hitting $156.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Save $500 on this 2-tool electric Greenworks bundle

Best Buy is now bundling one of Greenworks 80V 20-inch electric snow blowers with a 730CFM electric leaf blower for $699.99 shipped. It’s down from the usual $1,200 value these two tools have combined, and amounts to $500 in savings. It’s the first discount we’ve seen on the package and a rare chance to save on both of them individually. This kit is perfect for getting your tool shed converted over to electric for the fall and winter. It lets you take care of the leaves with the cordless electric blower, while being prepared for snowstorms this winter. Each tool shares the two included batteries.

WORX Nitro 40V 20-inch cordless electric mower on sale

Amazon is offering the WORX Nitro 40V Power Share PRO 20-inch Cordless Electric Push Lawn Mower for $332.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $370, this is the first major discount since February, and only the second of those major discounts in all of 2023 so far. Today’s deal is a break from the last seven months orbiting between the high of its MSRP and just under $350, landing as the second-lowest markdown of the year. It even lands $17 under the current going used rate and beats its own manufacturer’s website that has it sitting at its normal price tag.

AeroGarden’s Bounty Indoor Garden hits $156

AeroGarden is offering the Bounty Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light for $156. After a year of prices bobbing up and down the charts, with a typical MSRP circling $260, today’s deal drops costs lower than ever before. Coming in 40% off the going rate, it comes in $39 under the current used price, marking a new all-time low across all retailers as far as we have seen.

If you’ve ever wanted your own herb garden but don’t have the space outside to cultivate one, this handy hydroponic device is a perfect alternative. No soil, no mess – with its 40W LED grow lights, you’ll be able to grow as many as nine plants up to 24 inches tall. It comes Wi-Fi-enabled and compatible with Alexa, allowing you to have total control of its features like the three-step water level indicator. Comes with an assortment of herb seed pods that will begin sprouting within days and ready to harvest in a matter of weeks.

e-bikes and e-scooters, a fall favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.