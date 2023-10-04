Tesla is building something called ‘Giga Water Loop’

Tesla is planning to build something called “Giga Water Loop” just outside of Gigafactory Texas in Austin.

But we are not sure what it is.

Gigafatory Texas is arguably Tesla’s most ambitious manufacturing project to date, and that’s saying a lot because the company has many ambitious manufacturing projects.

The project is already housing Model Y manufacturing, and it’s about to start production on the Cybertruck.

But the project is more ambitious because it also includes the production of battery cells and even cathode material – outside the main building but still on the giant campus.

It’s also Tesla’s headquarters, and the company plans to turn the entire campus, which is located along the Colorado River, into an “ecological paradise” open to the public.

When CEO Elon Musk announced that, he didn’t go into the details beyond mentioning “a boardwalk, hiking, and biking trails, and access to a stream.”

Now, we learn of a new project on the Tesla Gigafactory Texas campus.

Electrek found a new building permit that references a Tesla project called “Giga Water Loop”:

This is a Tesla project called Giga Water Loop. There is an Austin Energy electric pole with a guy wire going into the ground very close to our proposed pipe on the North Side of the River (see attached updated sheet). We request Austin Energy’s assistance on either holding the electric pole during construction or temporarily relocating the guy wire during construction.

While we could find this reference, we couldn’t find the original filing for the project, and therefore, we don’t have more details about it.

Tesla listed the address of 13101 Tesla Rd for the project:

That’s the address of the concrete factory that was the original owner of the land for the factory, but Tesla has used this address for other projects that were exactly there.

Electrek’s Take

The project could be related to the “ecological paradise” or it could be a water recycling system as Tesla has been increasingly cautious about its water usage at its factories.

I have no idea.

