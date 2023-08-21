 Skip to main content

Ford Mustang Mach-E EV recall fix is being investigated by the NHSTA

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 21 2023 - 7:22 am PT
1 Comment
Ford-Mustang-Mach-E-recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it had opened an investigation Monday into Ford’s solution for a June 2022 Mustang Mach-E recall.

Ford Mustang Mach-E recall query

The investigation, called a recall query, comes after Ford issued a safety recall impacting nearly 49,000 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E models on June 10, 2022. The automaker said specific models produced between May 27, 2020, and May 24, 2022, were impacted.

The issue is that the high-voltage battery main contactors can overheat from DC fast charging and “repeated wide-open pedal events.”

Bending or deformation may occur, resulting in the contactor remaining open or closed, which can result in power loss or failure to start.

Ford halted deliveries to dealerships last year and deployed two software updates to monitor contactor temperature and reduce battery power to limit damage. The automaker also issued a technical service bulletin to replace the unit on impacted Mach-E models.

The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) opened the recall query after receiving 12 customer complaints claiming they continued to experience the issue after receiving the fix.

One owner said their vehicle’s high-voltage battery junction box failed again two days after receiving the software update. According to the report, roughly 64,727 Mustang Mach-E models are under investigation.

Ford-mustang-mach-e-recall
Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

Ford spokesperson Maria Buczkowski told Automotive News that the automaker is “working with NHTSA to support their investigation.”

Following downtime at its production site in Mexico, Mustang Mach-e sales were down 20% in the second quarter compared to last year. Meanwhile, Ford says the retooling has helped improve Mach-E inventory.

Andrew Frick, VP of sales distribution at Ford, said the move “helped Mustang Mach-E sales climb 110% in June.”

The automaker slashed prices on its F-150 Lightning electric truck last month by nearly $10,000 off certain trims following upgrades at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan.

According to information from the NHTSA, Ford has issued 38 recalls so far this year, more than any other automaker. We’ll keep you updated on the latest regarding the Ford Mustang Mach-E recall investigation. Check back for more details.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

The Ultimate Guide to the Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ultimate Guide to the Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford

Ford

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising