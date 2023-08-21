Ford Mustang Mach-E EV recall fix is being investigated by the NHSTA

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it had opened an investigation Monday into Ford’s solution for a June 2022 Mustang Mach-E recall.

The investigation, called a recall query, comes after Ford issued a safety recall impacting nearly 49,000 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E models on June 10, 2022. The automaker said specific models produced between May 27, 2020, and May 24, 2022, were impacted.

The issue is that the high-voltage battery main contactors can overheat from DC fast charging and “repeated wide-open pedal events.”

Bending or deformation may occur, resulting in the contactor remaining open or closed, which can result in power loss or failure to start.

Ford halted deliveries to dealerships last year and deployed two software updates to monitor contactor temperature and reduce battery power to limit damage. The automaker also issued a technical service bulletin to replace the unit on impacted Mach-E models.

The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) opened the recall query after receiving 12 customer complaints claiming they continued to experience the issue after receiving the fix.

One owner said their vehicle’s high-voltage battery junction box failed again two days after receiving the software update. According to the report, roughly 64,727 Mustang Mach-E models are under investigation.

Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

Ford spokesperson Maria Buczkowski told Automotive News that the automaker is “working with NHTSA to support their investigation.”

Following downtime at its production site in Mexico, Mustang Mach-e sales were down 20% in the second quarter compared to last year. Meanwhile, Ford says the retooling has helped improve Mach-E inventory.

Andrew Frick, VP of sales distribution at Ford, said the move “helped Mustang Mach-E sales climb 110% in June.”

The automaker slashed prices on its F-150 Lightning electric truck last month by nearly $10,000 off certain trims following upgrades at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan.

According to information from the NHTSA, Ford has issued 38 recalls so far this year, more than any other automaker. We’ll keep you updated on the latest regarding the Ford Mustang Mach-E recall investigation. Check back for more details.