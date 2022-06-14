Ford stops Mustang Mach-E deliveries ahead of safety recall without fix for now

Ford has told its dealerships to stop delivering Mustang Mach-E as it found a defect in recent models. It doesn’t have a fix yet, but it is preparing a safety recall.

The automaker has given advance notice of an upcoming recall to its dealerships, asking them to stop deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E 2021 and 2022 model years.

Ford says that “certain 2021-2022 Mustang Mach E’s produced at Cuautitlan between May 27, 2020 and May 24, 2022” are affected.

The issue is with the high voltage battery main contactors; they may overheat and may shut down the powertrain.

Ford wrote in its dealer communication:

In the affected vehicles, it is possible that the high voltage battery main contactors may overheat, which can result in an open contactor or welding condition. Should the contactors weld closed while driving, a powertrain malfunction warning light will be illuminated on the next drive cycle, along with a no start condition. If the contactors open while driving, a powertrain malfunction warning light will be illuminated, the vehicle will display Stop Safely Now in the instrument panel cluster, and the vehicle will experience an immediate loss of motive power. The vehicle will coast to a stop, and all 12V systems including power brakes and steering will remain functional.

Ford doesn’t have a fix right now, and it doesn’t think that it will have one until the third quarter:

A complete Dealer Bulletin will be provided to dealers in the 3rd quarter of 2022 when it is anticipated that software and/or parts ordering information and repair instructions will be available to support this safety recall.

In the meantime, Ford dealerships cannot deliver any Mustand Mach-E nor give test drives in the electric vehicle.

Here’s Ford’s full dealership communication about the upcoming safety recall:

