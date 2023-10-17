BYD unveils SEAL electric sedan pricing for Australia, undercutting Tesla’s Model 3

BYD is launching its SEAL electric sedan in Australia as it looks to surpass Tesla in EV sales. Starting at AUD 49,888, the BYD SEAL comes in roughly $12,000 cheaper than the Tesla Model 3.

The Chinese automaker revealed the model during a livestream launch event on Tuesday. BYD announced the electric sedan along with pricing ahead of deliveries in early December.

The SEAL is BYD’s third electric vehicle to make the trip to “Down Under,” joining the Atto 3 and Dolphin. BYD’s electric sedan will compete with the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

BYD revealed orders are now open with prices starting at AUD 49,888 (about USD 32,000) before on-road costs. Compared to the Tesla Model 3, starting at AUD 61,990, the SEAL is about $12,000 cheaper.

It will be available in three trims (like the Model 3), including Dynamic RWD, Premium RWD, and a Performance AWD version.

The cheapest Dynamic trim is powered by a 150 kW electric motor and 61.44 kWh Blade battery pack for 460 km (286 miles) of expected WLTP driving range. Including on-road costs, it will be available from $50,554 to $54,210, according to the state and territory it’s registered.

fees) BYD Seal Dynamic RWD 460 61.4 $49,888 BYD Seal Premium RWD 570 82.5 $58,798 BYD Seal Performance AWD 520 82.5 $68,798 Tesla Model 3 RWD 513 60 $61,900 BYD Seal prices compared to Tesla Model 3 in Australia

The sporty, high-tech SEAL has a low drag coefficient of just 0.219, enabling it to glide “like a razor blade through the wind.”

Audi’s former chief designer, Wolfgang Egger (currently BYD’s head designer), led the design efforts. The “X-shape” front end gives it a “powerful sense of forward motion.”

BYD SEAL European model (Source: BYD)

The BYD Seal can be charged at up to 150 kW with DC fast charging, enabling 30% to 80% recharge in 26 minutes.

All SEAL models feature a 15.6-inch infotainment, 10.25-inch display, Apple Carplay and Android Auto support, dual phone chargers, panoramic glass sunroof, and more.

BYD SEAL interior (Source: BYD)

Features like a leather-wrapped steering wheel and upholstery exclusively for the Premium, while the Performance adds Frequency Selective Damping shock absorbers.

At 4,800mm long, 1,875 mm wide, and 1,460 mm tall, the BYD SEAL is slightly longer (by 45mm), taller (by 17mm), and wider (by 25mm) than the 2023 Tesla Model 3 (via Drive AU).

Electrek’s Take

BYD has been closing in on Tesla, delivering another record 151,193 fully electric vehicles in September alone.

BYD sold 431,603 EVs in the third quarter compared to Tesla, which delivered 435,059 models. BYD already leads in several overseas markets, including Thailand, Brazil, Columbia, and Israel.

With recent launches in Japan, Mexico, India, Hungary, and Australia, BYD looks to close the gap further or even surpass Tesla in overall EV sales.

The competition is heating up as the SEAL lands in Australia to take on Tesla’s Model 3 directly.