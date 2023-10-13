Watch Mercedes-Benz crash two electric vehicles together to prove their EVs are safe

As the first car maker to do so publicly, Mercedes-Benz held a real-life crash test between two EVs head-on. Mercedes simulated a real-life scenario, sending an EQA model into an EQS SUV at speeds of over 34 mph (56 km/h).

Mercedes claims it held the “world’s first public crash test involving two fully electric vehicles” Friday in a new campaign.

Like the NHTSA, the Euro NCAP conducts several crash tests to determine its safety. The tests include front and side collisions to evaluate potential injuries to passengers.

To replicate another vehicle, the Euro NCAP front impact test uses an over 3,000 lb (1,400 kg) trolley with an aluminum barrier. Meanwhile, the cars and the trolley collide with an overlap and speeds of 31 mph (50 km/h).

Mercedes took the crash test to the next level to prove its EVs are safe. The automaker crashed an EQA and EQS SUV into each other with a 50% overlap.

The electric cars were traveling at speeds of over 34 mph (56 km/h) and weighed significantly more at roughly 4,400 lbs (EQA) and 6,000 lbs (EQS SUV).

Mercedes-Benz EV crash test (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes crashes two EVs head-on in safety test

Although the vehicle damage may seem alarming at first, Mercedes used super slow motion to catch the collision in real time. As you can see, the cabin stayed intact, and both doors could still be opened.

Mercedes-Benz EV crash test (Source: Mercedes-Benz/Youtube)

If this event happened, it would be possible for passengers to get out of their vehicles without first responders.

To avoid the possibility of a fire following the crash, the high voltage system in both Mercedes’ EVs switched off automatically.

Mercedes set the crash test up to replicate a real-life scenario while traveling at average speeds. The vehicles carried two adult dummies and were analyzed at up to 150 points. Results suggest a “low risk of serious to fatal injury,” according to Mercedes.

“The four female and male dummies complied with the biomechanical limits in this extremely severe crash. This demonstrates our expertise in electric vehicle safety.” Prof. Dr. Paul Dick, head of vehicle safety at Mercedes-Benz AG, said following the results.

With new safety tech, Mercedes-Benz aims for zero accidents involving its vehicles by 2050.