Aventon’s new Soltera.2 e-bike sees first discount at $200 off, UGREEN power station, more

Aventon’s new Soltera.2 e-bike now on sale

Aventon Bikes is now offering its recently released Soltera.2 Step-Through e-bike for $1,199 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $1,399, this e-bike has only been on the market for about two months, and today’s deal is the first major discount that it has received. Many of the e-bikes currently seeing sales tend to fall from higher starting prices down to $1,399 to $1,599+, but the Soltera.2, which is an updated and expanded upon model from its predecessor, happens to stand out from the rest for its lower cost. Not only will you save $200 off the MSRP, but with Aventon’s current promotion you’ll also receive a free Thousand x Aventon Heritage Helmet alongside a Kryptonite Bike Lock with your purchase, valued at a combined $170.

Sporting a lightweight and geometric design with integrated turn signals wrapped around a 350W brushless rear-hub motor and 9.6Ah battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH with a travel range of up to 46 miles on a single charge. It features four levels of pedal assistance: Eco, Tour, Sport, and Turbo – with an updated torque sensor that provides a more natural riding experience by more seamlessly amplifying your pedaling efforts to conserve battery life and extend its travel range.

UGREEN’s new power station is $400 off

UGREEN just launched a new portable power station and it’s now seeing the first-ever discount. Courtesy of the brand’s Amazon storefront, the new PowerRoam 2200 Power Station sells for $1,599 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It’s $400 off, and a new all-time – just like you’d expect from a first-ever price cut. This portable power station really leans into its go-anywhere design thanks to four caster wheels on the bottom that makes it easy to transport around. It has a 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery on the inside, with six AC outlets each capable of dishing out 2,400W of power.

There are also some other bundles on sale, including the PowerRoam 2200 with a 200W solar panel, as well as the power station with two 200W panels – both of which are also $400 off.

Jetson Bolt folding e-bike is just $298

Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Folding e-bike for $298. Having come into the year at the all-time low and rising back above $395 before spring’s end, where it remained with the smallest of discounts happening every so often with differences of a few dollars – today’s deal is the first big markdown of 2023. It comes in $18 above the current going used rate and $41 under our previous mention, marking an official return to the all-time low. This compact e-bike’s 250W motor delivers a max speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 15 miles on a single charge. It comes designed with a lightweight, foldable frame that is as easy to carry as it is to store in small spaces like under your desk, making it a fitting and affordable option for short commutes. It features a LED headlight paired with a LCD display that keeps you updated to the battery’s real-time life.

