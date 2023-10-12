Yamaha unveils new three-wheeled electric vehicle with triple-wheel steering

Yamaha is back with another futuristic electric vehicle concept unveiling, this time with three wheels. The Yamaha Tricera, which will be showcased at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023 at the end of this month, is a radically unique three-wheeled electric vehicle.

Often classified as motorcycles in some areas and autocycles in others, many three-wheelers share more in common with cars than motorbikes. But this new electric trike from Yamaha has a unique design that sets it apart from both cars and motorcycles.

First of all, the delta trike design that includes two front wheels and a single rear wheel gets a rarely seen addition by Yamaha that is intended to offer three-wheeled steering. That means in addition to typical rack and pinion steering in the front, the single rear wheel also pivots for extra-tight turns.

Next, the setup includes both automatic and manual steerings modes for that rear wheel, with the company explaining that the manual mode provides “a sense of accomplishment that comes when acquiring and developing new driving skills.”

The design incorporates and open-top structure that lacks doors in favor of just seat bolsters separating riders from the environment around them for a more immersive experience.

This isn’t Yamaha’s first far-out electric vehicle unveiling recently. Just yesterday we covered the latest Yamaha Motoroid 2 electric motorcycle, which updates an existing futuristic two-wheeled EV concept. The Motoroid 2 is designed to be rider-optional, meaning it can balance and drive itself even without a human operating the controls. In fact, the motorcycle lacks a traditional handlebar for steering and instead merely has non-moving hand grips for the optional rider to hold on while the bike steers itself.

Yamaha has been in the light electric vehicle industry for over 30 years, offering the first modern commercial electric bicycle.

While the Yamaha Tricera may look strange to some, similar electric vehicles have existed for some time, albeit in less striking forms. The Arcimoto FUV is a semi-enclosed electric delta trike, and the Arcimoto Roadster offers an open top version. Both of the Arcimoto vehicles included tandem seating though, as opposed to the more socially enjoyable side-by-side seating setup.