Is Rivian R1S the new Escalade? Convoy spotted with U2 exiting Vegas Sphere

Could Rivian’s electric SUV be the next Cadillac Escalade? A police-escorted convoy of Rivian R1S models was spotted leaving the Las Vegas Sphere after the band U2 played earlier this week.

Is the Rivian R1S the new Cadillac Escalade?

Rivian is already making a name for itself, attracting star power as it expands production at its Normal, Illinois, manufacturing plant.

The company has significantly increased output this year after struggling to gain a footing in 2022. Rivian continues to defy expectations, with over 15,500 EVs delivered between July and September, an increase of 136% from last year.

Launching one new vehicle is a challenge, but Rivian launched three, which makes things extremely complex.

After focusing on building its R1T electric truck and Electric Delivery Van (EDV) for Amazon initially, Rivian explained it was prioritizing production of its R1S earlier this year.

Rivian said about 70% of preorders were for the R1S electric SUV in June as it worked to get models into customers’ hands quicker.

Rivian R1S electric SUV (Source: Rivian)

It looks like Rivian’s R1S models are already gaining popularity as a high-profile entourage vehicle.

After the rock band U2 wrapped up at the Sphere in Las Vegas over the weekend, a convoy of Rivian R1S vehicles were spotted leaving the venue.

Rivian R1S convoy spotted leaving Las Vegas Spehere (Source: @U2enEspaña)

The video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows around nine police-escorted blacked-out electric SUVs leaving the Sphere (presumably the band).

Electrek’s Take

Rivian’s R1S is a better convoy vehicle in nearly every way compared to the Escalade. For one, it’s loaded with the latest tech and features. Plus, the vehicle continues to improve with every OTA update. The most recent update improved ride quality across all drive modes.

It can fit seven passengers with a spacious, modern interior, with 104 cubic feet of storage space. With up to 400 miles of range, it’s more than enough to get from a venue to a nearby hotel, airport, and the like.

Compared to any gas-powered vehicle, the R1S’s electric drive delivers a smooth, nearly silent ride.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see more celebrities and other high-profile figures using Rivian R1S as more models roll out.

Could Rivian’s R1S give the Cadillac Escalade a run for its money as a favorite star-studded convoy car? Let us know what you think in the comments.