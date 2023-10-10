Greenworks outdoor electric tools start from $80, Jackery portable power stations, more

The fall Prime Day deals are in full swing, and we have three favorite sales up for grabs right now on environmentally-friendly gear. A batch of Greenworks electric tools now start from $80 to go alongside Jackery power stations. And if you need a new EV for fall joyrides, Segway electric scooters are up for grabs from $245 to join our massive list of e-bike discounts.
Fall Prime Day discounts Greenworks electric tools
Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Greenworks electric 24V, 40V, and 80V tools. These discounts cover everything from lawn mowers for putting the finishing touches on your lawn for next year to leaf blowers for handling the season change, and so much more. Greenworks makes some of our favorite environmentally-friendly power tools and lawn care equipment, with price cuts this week starting at $80. Here are some favorites:
- 24V Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower: $80 (Reg. $100)
- 24V 10-inch Cordless Electric Compact Chainsaw: $112 (Reg. $140)
- 24V 13-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower: $187 (Reg. $220)
- 40V 12-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer: $119 (Reg. $170)
Jackery power stations now start from $449
As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Jackery power stations, solar panels, kits, and more, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the best deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices. Jackery makes some of our favorite power stations and solar generators for off-grid living, camping, and emergencies alike, with releases starting at $449. Some of these deals also offer extra savings deals in the form of a free item along with your purchase. Head below for a selection of our favorites.
Grab a new electric scooter from Segway
The fall Prime Day deals today continue over to a series of Segway electric scooters. These offer up some of the best deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices. Segway is one of our favorite electric commuter options, with releases starting at $245. Here are our top picks:
- Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kickscooter: $245 (Reg. $380)
- Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric KickScooter: $245 (Reg. $400)
- Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric KickScooter: $299 (Reg. $589)
e-bikes and e-scooters, a fall favorite!
- Rad Power 10% off sitewide bike sale
- Juiced e-bike fall sale from $999
- Juiced Bikes RipRacer Class 3 e-bike: $899 (Reg. $1,499)
- Rad Power Bikes electric RadTrike: $1,899 (Reg. $2,499)
- REI Co-op Cycles e1.2 e-bike: $1,500 (Reg. $1,899)
- Schwinn Mendocino Cruiser e-bike: $900 (Reg. $1,248)
- NIU BQi-C3 Pro: $1,300 (Reg. $2,200)
- Aventon Sinch Step-Through: $1,499 (Reg. $1,799)
- GoTrax Z4 Pro: $1,000 (Reg. $1,100)
- Aventon Soltera 7-Speed: $1,200 (Reg. $1,400)
Other new Green Deals landing this week
The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.
- Sun Joe SPX1500 electric pressure washer offers 1,740 PSI and 1.59 GPM for 2023 low of $79
- Segway SuperScooter tops out at 43.5 MPH for 56 miles at new all-time low $2,699 (Reg. $4,000)
- ShockFlo S1 level 2 EV charger provides 36 miles for every hour at all-time low of $412
- Save $230 on Greenworks’ 40V electric mower, blower, and trimmer kit at 2023 low of $300
- VEVOR’s Level 2 16A portable EV charger falls 33% to new all-time low for $101 (Reg. $160)
- Renogy Lycan 5000 Powerbox solar generator falls to new all-time low for $2,700 (Reg. $5,200)
- Greenworks 40V 16-inch cordless electric mower and blower combo falls to $283 (Reg. $359)
