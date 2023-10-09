Watch Porsche test its first electric sports boat as orders open [Video]

The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air is a high-performance luxury electric boat like no other. Porsche presented its electric sports boat to the public, allowing test runs for the first time.

“The electric version of the Fantom Air is better than the version with an internal combustion engine in all driving characteristics, such as top speed, acceleration and handling – and at the same time locally emission-free,” Stefan Frauscher, managing director of Frauscher Shipyard, explained.

Porsche and Frauscher teamed up to create an electric sports boat using drive technology from the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.

Although Frauscher has been building electric boats since 1955, the partnership will help push the segment further.

Stefan Frauscher, also the grandson of the company’s founder, says, “Electric drives are increasingly important in our industry.” He said customers are pleased with electric boats because of their silence, lack of emissions, and reliability.

The electric boat has the same dimensions (8.67m long X 2.49m wide) as the 585 daycruiser but is fitted with components from the Porsche Macan EV, due out next year.

Porsche says it has further adapted its drive technology designed for future road vehicles to use on the water.

Based on the upcoming all-electric Macan

The electric boat pulls components from Porsche’s PPE platform, which the Macan will ride on. This includes the electric motor (limited to 400 kW), battery, and power electronics.

The 100 kWh battery, adopted from the Macan, is situated under the lounge area at the rear end. Porsche included a branded waterproof box to protect the motor from the elements.

Porsche programmed the boat with different drive modes (like its vehicles) that can be useful in certain situations, including Docking, Range, Sport, and Sport Plus.

Each mode will alter the throttle response with different speed limits. For example, docking mode limits speeds to eight knots.

According to Porsche, the optimal cruising speed is 22 knots, providing about an hour of travel time. Sport Plus mode enables the highest top speed, which is capped at 46 knots.

With a mix of slow and high-speed travel, you can expect “about two to three hours” driving time, depending on the profile.

Thanks to Porsche’s 800V technology, the electric boat can be charged from 10% to 80% in “well under 30 minutes.” Frauscher and Porsche experts say charging is available in the most common places. There is also an 11 kW AC charger on board that comes standard.

Porsche designed the electric boat to include elements from its iconic 911. The two leather seats are designed by Studio F.A. Porsche, including raised backrests, integrated headrests, and an embroidered crest inspired by sports car seats.

The electric boat also includes features like a swimming platform at the rear, a lounge area, a 12-inch display screen, LED underwater lighting, and a cooling compartment.

Porsche tests first electric sports boat as orders open

Porsche presented the electric boat for the first time, allowing people to test it at Lake Garda.

Orders for the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air are now open for the first 25 “first edition” models. Those interested can visit frauscherxporsche.com.

Prices start at €561,700 ($593,800), with the first customer deliveries expected to begin next year.

The boat will be built at Frauscher shipyard in Austria while the shipyard company is handling sales and logistics.