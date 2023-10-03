Volvo’s EX30 SUV is small and goes fast, much like its newly unveiled US pricing

Four months after its public debut in Italy, Volvo has confirmed the targeted pricing for its compact EX30 SUV in the US. As one of the first all-electric models to reach cost parity with its combustion counterparts, the EX30 has the makings to be a true game changer for Volvo Cars and the EV industry as whole.

Volvo Cars has been moving fast toward today’s EX30 pricing announcement, as it was only May when we got our first teaser of the tiny SUV alongside promises of a June debut. Electrek‘s Seth Weintraub got the invite to Italy to see the sheet pulled off in person, learning some interesting tidbits about the EV, such as how it accidentally garnered some impressive acceleration.

As you can see in some of the images below, the EX30 will arrive not only as Volvo’s smallest SUV model, but will also offer the Geely-owned automaker’s lowest carbon footprint throughout its lifespan.

When the EX30 made its official debut this summer, we learned it was targeted to be priced around $35,000 – an MSRP milestone many OEMs have targeted but very few have hit. Today, Volvo has confirmed US pricing of the new EX30 and will deliver on its promise to offer its tiny SUV at a price to match its size.

Credit: Volvo USA



















Volvo confirms EX30 pricing, pre-orders begin this fall

Volvo Cars USA confirmed EX30 pricing today, which we have broken down by trim level and powertrain configuration below. As promised, the “Core” trim of the single motor version starts at an MSRP below $35,000 (excluding destination fees).

Described as, “an espresso shot of Volvo,” this compact SUV features a variety of Scandinavian design elements and safety features, including radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors. The EX30 comes with Google Maps and Assistant built in alongside a myriad of ADAS features.

While we don’t have the details of the dual motor EX30’s EPA range yet, Volvo has shared that the single motor variant will be able to go 275 miles on a single charge. We do, however, already know the dual motor version can travel a blistering 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds – not bad for a Volvo!

Per Volvo USA, here’s how the EX30 pricing breaks down:

Powertrain Trim Level Starting MSRP* Single Motor Extended Range Core $34,950 Single Motor Extended Range Plus $38,900 Single Motor Extended Range Ultra $40,600 Dual Motor Performance Plus $44,900 Dual Motor Performance Ultra $46,600 * MSRP excludes $1,295 in destination fees

Today we also learned Volvo’s “Plus” package includes Harman Kardon Premium Sound, a dual tone panoramic roof in Onyx Black, and 19-inch wheels. The “Ultra” add-on includes the equipment above as well as Volvo’s next generation of Pilot Assist with Lane Change Assistance, a 360-Camera with 3D View, and Park Pilot Assist.

Volvo says it will share more details of the EX30’s trim levels and how they vary in the coming weeks, assumedly ahead of pre-orders which will begin in the US sometime this fall. First deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of 2024.

Electrek’s Take

As we’ve touched on multiple times since its teaser video in May, Volvo’s EX30 could be a home run for younger urban and suburban consumers that don’t need a giant car and don’t want to break the bank, but also want to go all-electric.

The Volvo name is also synonymous with safety, another huge selling point for younger consumers who are perhaps starting families or like weekend roadtrips. There are currently very few EVs on the market today that offer pricing anywhere near $35,000 – so the EX30 is sure to garner plenty of inquiries after Volvo starts advertising during NFL games or awards season and such.

Let’s remember, however, that this is a Geely EV that will be built in China, meaning there is not chance of federal tax credits in the US. At $35k who cares, but remember that’s merely the single motor “Core” trim. That will still be a hit, but we’d imagine Volvo will start rolling out those dual motor versions first to get some income flowing back to HQ.

Yes, the acceleration cannot be overlooked – that’s fast and the EX30 is going to be fun as hell to test drive. But price-wise, the dual motor trims aren’t far off from the Hyundai IONIQ 5, 6, and Kia EV6, and I’d personally take HMG’s technology and 800V platform over the EX30 – not to mention more passenger and cargo room.

That’s simply my opinion, however, and at the root of this equation, we as consumers all win. Volvo is on the cusp of delivering an ultra-compact, super affordable SUV in the US, presumedly setting the stage for a future of more price-friendly, dependable EV models for the masses. It’s exciting to see.