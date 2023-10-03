Quick Charge Podcast: October 3, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Cheapest Model Y ever? Tesla starts selling Model Y RWD in US for $44k
- Tesla just made your car safer after a crash through a software update
- Tesla Semi update: About 70 built to date, use Cybertruck parts, and more
- Is Powerwall 3 a precursor to Tesla finally going V2G?
- Tesla Cybertruck interior revealed in best video yet
- Watch Tesla Cybertruck launch like a rocket from a standstill
- GM releases Q3 numbers, Bolt leads the way while Ultium finally ramps
- Volvo’s EX30 SUV is small and goes fast, much like its newly unveiled US pricing
- Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV sales soar 203% in record-setting September
- Ford unveils F-150 Lightning ‘Flash’ 320-mile range, high-tech cabin, heat pump for $70K
