 Skip to main content

Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV sales soar 203% in record-setting September

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Oct 3 2023 - 9:30 am PT
10 Comments
Hyundai-IONIQ-5-electric-SUV-sales

The Hyundai IONIQ 5’s hot streak continues in the US, with sales of the electric SUV soaring 203% in September, setting a new record.

“We are in great shape to finish the year strong with our all-new Kona and increased sales from our IONIQ lineup of electric vehicles,” explained Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, on Tuesday.

Hyundai’s high-flying IONIQ 5 sales advanced by 203% YOY in September, hitting record sales with 3,958 units.

In the third quarter, Hyundai sold 11,665 IONIQ 5 EVs (+143%), also a record. IONIQ 5 sales have now reached 25,306 through the first nine months of 2023.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV sales have continued trending higher all year. Despite a slight dip in August from July, the electric SUV is gaining momentum.

Hyundai began a new promo on September 21, where new EV buyers get a free ChargePoint Level 2 home charger (see review) and installation credit. Between the $529 MSRP for the charger and the $600 installation credit, buyers can lock in over $1,100 in savings.

Hyundai EVJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSep
IONIQ 51,5482,0742,1142,3232,4463,1364,1353,5723,958
IONIQ 6N/AN/A2228909711,1621,7451,6631,665
Hyundai US EV sales YTD (Source: Hyundai)

As you can see, Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 electric sedan sales are also picking up. IONIQ 6 sales have now reached 8,318 units YTD after launching in March.

Hyundai-IONIQ-5-electric-SUV-sales
Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)
Hyundai-IONIQ-6
Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

Meanwhile, Hyundai’s sister brand, Kia, also set record EV sales in September. The brand’s electric car sales rose 127% over last year, with EV6 sales up 45% YOY, reaching 2,084.

Kia recently revealed its new flagship EV9 electric SUV will start at $54,900 in the US. The automaker calls it an industry “wake-up call,” with deliveries expected to begin by the end of the year.

Ready to join the movement and get behind the wheel of your brand-new Hyundai electric SUV? Check out our link to find a great deal on an IONIQ 5 at a dealer near you today.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Hyundai

Hyundai
Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising