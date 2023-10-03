Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV sales soar 203% in record-setting September

The Hyundai IONIQ 5’s hot streak continues in the US, with sales of the electric SUV soaring 203% in September, setting a new record.

“We are in great shape to finish the year strong with our all-new Kona and increased sales from our IONIQ lineup of electric vehicles,” explained Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, on Tuesday.

Hyundai’s high-flying IONIQ 5 sales advanced by 203% YOY in September, hitting record sales with 3,958 units.

In the third quarter, Hyundai sold 11,665 IONIQ 5 EVs (+143%), also a record. IONIQ 5 sales have now reached 25,306 through the first nine months of 2023.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV sales have continued trending higher all year. Despite a slight dip in August from July, the electric SUV is gaining momentum.

Hyundai began a new promo on September 21, where new EV buyers get a free ChargePoint Level 2 home charger (see review) and installation credit. Between the $529 MSRP for the charger and the $600 installation credit, buyers can lock in over $1,100 in savings.

Hyundai EV Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep IONIQ 5 1,548 2,074 2,114 2,323 2,446 3,136 4,135 3,572 3,958 IONIQ 6 N/A N/A 222 890 971 1,162 1,745 1,663 1,665 Hyundai US EV sales YTD (Source: Hyundai)

As you can see, Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 electric sedan sales are also picking up. IONIQ 6 sales have now reached 8,318 units YTD after launching in March.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai) Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

Meanwhile, Hyundai’s sister brand, Kia, also set record EV sales in September. The brand’s electric car sales rose 127% over last year, with EV6 sales up 45% YOY, reaching 2,084.

Kia recently revealed its new flagship EV9 electric SUV will start at $54,900 in the US. The automaker calls it an industry “wake-up call,” with deliveries expected to begin by the end of the year.

