Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV sales soar 203% in record-setting September

The Hyundai IONIQ 5’s hot streak continues in the US, with sales of the electric SUV soaring 203% in September, setting a new record.
“We are in great shape to finish the year strong with our all-new Kona and increased sales from our IONIQ lineup of electric vehicles,” explained Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, on Tuesday.
Hyundai’s high-flying IONIQ 5 sales advanced by 203% YOY in September, hitting record sales with 3,958 units.
In the third quarter, Hyundai sold 11,665 IONIQ 5 EVs (+143%), also a record. IONIQ 5 sales have now reached 25,306 through the first nine months of 2023.
Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV sales have continued trending higher all year. Despite a slight dip in August from July, the electric SUV is gaining momentum.
Hyundai began a new promo on September 21, where new EV buyers get a free ChargePoint Level 2 home charger (see review) and installation credit. Between the $529 MSRP for the charger and the $600 installation credit, buyers can lock in over $1,100 in savings.
|Hyundai EV
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|IONIQ 5
|1,548
|2,074
|2,114
|2,323
|2,446
|3,136
|4,135
|3,572
|3,958
|IONIQ 6
|N/A
|N/A
|222
|890
|971
|1,162
|1,745
|1,663
|1,665
As you can see, Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 electric sedan sales are also picking up. IONIQ 6 sales have now reached 8,318 units YTD after launching in March.
Meanwhile, Hyundai’s sister brand, Kia, also set record EV sales in September. The brand’s electric car sales rose 127% over last year, with EV6 sales up 45% YOY, reaching 2,084.
Kia recently revealed its new flagship EV9 electric SUV will start at $54,900 in the US. The automaker calls it an industry “wake-up call,” with deliveries expected to begin by the end of the year.
Ready to join the movement and get behind the wheel of your brand-new Hyundai electric SUV? Check out our link to find a great deal on an IONIQ 5 at a dealer near you today.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments