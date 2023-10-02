 Skip to main content

Watch Tesla Cybertruck launch like a rocket from a standstill

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Oct 2 2023 - 3:55 pm PT
43 Comments

We get a rare look at a Tesla Cybertruck launching from a standstill, and it looks more like a rocket than a pickup truck.

Electric vehicles, in general – and Tesla vehicles, in particular – tend to have a quick acceleration. That’s thanks to the electric motors, which can provide their maximum RPM in a fraction of a second.

Also, it’s a factor that comes with automakers trying to achieve longer ranges with bigger batteries that have more energy capacity but also more power capacity to send to those electric motors. It can result in surprising amounts of speed from vehicles that you wouldn’t expect to be fast, such as a pickup truck.

The Tesla Cybertruck should be a good example of this phenomenon, and we get a small taste of it with this video posted by Stumby on Cybertruck Owners’ Club:

Top comment by Taylor

Liked by 4 people

Lol No mention of the Q3 deadline FAILURE? But sure Fred, keep saying that it’ll be produced any second now.

View all comments

We can see the Cybertruck launch from a standstill and shoot in front of all the vehicles at this intersection.

Based on the specs that Tesla originally released about the Cybertruck, the electric pickup truck can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph faster than 6.5 seconds for the base version and as quick as 2.9 seconds for the top tri-motor version.

We don’t know what version this electric pickup truck release candidate is, and even if we did, we expect that those specs, which were released in 2019, would be updated for the production version.

Tesla is expected to hold a delivery event for the Cybertruck in the near future, during which the production specs should be finally released.

Comments

Tesla

Tesla Cybertruck

