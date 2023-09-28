StoreDot and Volvo are pairing up to develop bespoke ultrafast EV batteries

Volvo Cars has signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with StoreDot, maker of extreme fast charging (XFC) EV batteries.

Teams from Volvo Cars and StoreDot will work together to develop XFC cells that will be optimized and tailored for Volvo’s future EV architectures. It’s expected that the first samples will be delivered for testing in 2024.

Javier Varela, chief operating officer and deputy CEO of Volvo, said:

Volvo Cars is already a strategic investor in StoreDot, but this newly agreed collaboration takes our relationship a step further. We are delighted to be working together to develop advanced sample cells for our future EVs. There is a lot of work to be done, but the opportunities to develop exciting new charging technologies together are huge. We can’t wait to see the fruits of our work being tested in the real world.

StoreDot’s strategic investors also include Polestar, Daimler, Samsung, VinFast, and TDK.

In April, VinFast announced that its EVs will immediately adopt the first generation of StoreDot’s XFC battery cell when they become commercially available in 2025.

In January, StoreDot announced that will open a research facility in Irvine, California – its first in the US. The new lab facility will be used to speed up StoreDot’s development of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research.

The Israeli company’s first lab is in Herzliya, Israel, and it has manufacturing facilities in China and Korea. StoreDot says it will be ready for mass production of its “100in5” cells that will be able to deliver at least 100 miles of range in five minutes of charging by 2025.

Photos: Volvo Cars; StoreDot

