Rivian CEO does not see customer overlap with Tesla’s Cybertruck, but happy it exists

With Tesla’s Cybertruck just weeks away from deliveries, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said he doesn’t see “a lot of overlap” with its current models. However, he’s happy it exists, giving customers different choices.

Scaringe was a guest speaker at the Code Conference 2023 Wednesday among some of the top leaders in tech and business.

When asked about the company’s upcoming competition, Scaringe brushed it aside, claiming Tesla’s Cybertruck is not a direct competitor with the Rivian R1T or R1S.

Scaringe said, “If you were to think of like the Venn diagrams of customers, there’s probably not a lot of overlap.” Meanwhile, Rivian’s leader continued to say, “But, I think it’s great that a product like that exists in the world,” according to live reporting from The Verge.

As Scaringe went on to explain, “If we truly want to electrify everything that’s produced,” competition is healthy.

With 1.5 billion cars globally and roughly 90 million being produced every year, customers want different options. Having choices is a good thing, “So it’s great to see something so different.”

Tesla Cybertruck prototype

Rather than in the tech industry, where there are one or two primary leaders, Scaringe said in transportation, “there needs to be many winners.”

In other words, Rivian’s success does not depend on other automakers and vice versa. Meanwhile, Rivian is outpacing other EV startups in the US, placing eighth out of 26 manufacturers with 2.8% of the market.

After surpassing second-quarter expectations, hopes are high for Q3 delivery numbers. At a Morgan Stanley conference earlier this month, Scaringe says the company has “rounded the corner.”

Rivian R1T (Source: Rivian)

Electrek’s Take

Rivian’s CEO is basing his claim on Tesla’s Cybertruck design alone. However, if the Cybertruck rolls out with more range and/or lower prices, it could impact R1T sales.

We don’t know if the Cybertruck will rival Rivian yet because Tesla has yet to release specs and pricing.

Tesla’s Cybertruck has racked up around two million reservations, according to a customer tally, and still has yet to relay the full specs even though production is expected to begin any day now.

Meanwhile, earlier today, new Cybertrucks, rumored to be “Master Candidates,” were spotted at Gigagfactory Texas. If true, this would be the final step before production deliveries likely to begin within the next month.