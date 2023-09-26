Is this the production Tesla Cybertruck?

New Tesla Cybertrucks, rumored to be “Master Candidates,” the final step before production, have been spotted coming out of Gigafactory Texas.

For the past month, Tesla has had full and at times, partial shutdowns, of production at Gigafactory Texas as it conducted factory upgrades.

Yesterday, a drone video shot by Joe Tegtmeyer confirmed that workers are now coming back to the factory.

The video showed new Model Y bodies coming out of the factory and new Cybertrucks.

There have been rumors that the shutdown at Gigafactory Texas might have been linked to the start of Cybertruck production.

Tegtmeyer, who often gets to talk to Giga Texas employees as he flyes drones there almost daily, claims that the new Cybertrucks spotted coming out of the factory are “Master Candidates,” the last step before production.

While it can’t be confirmed if they are master candidates or production versions, the two Cybertrucks spotted at the factory did look a lot more refined than the previously spotted prototypes:

The trims and fittings seem to blend better with the stainless steel body of the electric pickup truck.

While we can’t judge the vehicle’s fit and finish too closely because the footage is taken from a distance with a drone, the looks of those two Cybertrucks are encouraging.

Tesla is expected to officially start Cybertruck production any day now with deliveries to start at an event likely within the next month.

More Cybertrucks have been spotted parked at the homes of Tesla employees, which is a good sign that internal testing has expanded.