 Skip to main content

Ford pauses work, limits spending on $3.5 billion EV battery plant with CATL

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Sep 25 2023 - 2:02 pm PT
10 Comments
Ford-pauses-EV-battery-plant

Ford is pausing construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, with plans to limit spending for the time being.

Ford pauses construction at planned EV battery plant

Ford spokesperson T.R Reid told The Detroit News Monday, “We’re pausing work, and we’re going to limit spending on construction at Marshall until we’re confident about our ability to competitively run the plant.”

According to Reid, no final decisions have been made about the planned $3.5 billion investment to build a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) EV battery plant in the area.

Reid said the pause in construction would begin Monday, and “a number of considerations” were at play without indicating it had to do with the ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) strike.

The plant “BlueOval Park Michigan” was slated to begin LFP battery production in 2026 with plans to employ 2,500 people. LFP batteries offer a cheaper alternative to NCM, which Ford says will help the company “contain or even further reduce EV prices.”

Ford-pauses-EV-battery-plant
Ford CEO Jim Farley announces $3.5B EV battery plant (Source: Ford)

Even before the plant was expected to open, Ford introduced LFP batteries on the Mustang Mach-E this year, while the F-150 Lightning is set to receive them in 2024.

The new Michigan plant was expected to produce around 35 GWh of new battery capacity annually, capable of powering roughly 400,000 future Ford EVs. Ford planned to manufacture the cells through a partnership with China’s CATL to use its LFP cell knowledge and services.

Ford-Mustang-Mach-E
Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

The plant would be the first LFP battery facility in the US, boosting domestic production. However, several Republican lawmakers criticized the project, expressing concerns over Ford’s relationship with CATL.

It’s unclear whether the construction halt will impact Ford’s future EV production plans. The planned 400,000 EVs would represent around 20% of Ford’s forecasted global two million output in 2026.

Reid confirmed to Electrek that the report is accurate, adding, “We haven’t made any final decision about the planned investment there.” We will update the article as the situation unfolds.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Ford

Ford
CATL

CATL

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising