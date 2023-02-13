Ford announces $3.5B Michigan LFP battery factory with China’s CATL in 2026

Ford today announced a significant move to LFP batteries for its electric vehicle line, partnering with China’s CATL first for Chinese LFP batteries and then technology for the factory Ford plans to build in Michigan.

First, the numbers:

35GWh per year output in LFP batteries

400,000 vehicles in 2026. Ford plans on making 2M EV in 2026 so that 20% of Ford’s global EVs getting batteries from the new plant.

Doing the math, that means that Ford plans average-sized LFP batteries to be around 87kWh. That’s smaller than an F-150 Lightning battery but slightly bigger than a Mach-E Standard range.

2,500 new or transferring Ford US employees + unknown amount of CATL employees

Ford already receives LFP batteries from CATL’s Chinese factories that will go into standard range Mustang Mach-e’s later this year and Ford F-150 Lightnings starting in 2024.

LFP (lithium iron phosphate battery) vs. NCM (nickel cobalt manganese)

Ford is communicating that it needs to use two separate battery chemistries for two separate use cases. NCM, which Ford and other carmakers currently primarily use for higher range EVs, excel in power, speed, and cold weather performance. Meanwhile, LFP chemistry excels in cost, availability of materials, and life span.

Tesla for years now has taken advantage of LFP batteries from CATL for their standard range batteries, and Ford here is (relatively) fast following.

Ford’s new Mustang Mach-e standard range stands to gain some range from the LFP battery pack. During the presentation and subsequent Q&A, we got a good look at the new battery pack size, which read 78.21 kWh on 225Ah at 347.8V. The current standard range Mach-e is similar sized but only around 70kWh usable. With LFP, Ford will be able to use more of the total pack size.

Ford acknowledged that LFP cells are inherently safer than NMC and said that the pack safety requirements allowed them to build packs that would close the density gap somewhat.

Electrek’s Take

A first for Ford building an LFP factory in the US is impressive, especially since Tesla has been building and importing LFP cells packs for years. But Ford hopes to reach 2 million EVs by 2026. That’s about three years behind Tesla, which hopes to reach that number this year.