Juiced HyperScorpion e-bike now $500 off, Bosch Level 2 EV charger $583, more

A $500 discount is giving you one of the last chances to save on the Juiced HyperScorpion e-bike. With a 70-mile range and 30 MPH top speed in tow, this discount is joined by Bosch’s Level 2 EV charger at $583, as well as Aventon’s Abound cargo e-bike. But if that doesn’t fit your EV needs, we’re also tracking a massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Save $500 on the Juiced HyperScorpion e-bike

Juiced right now is offering one of the final chances to save on its HyperScorpion e-bike. After just seeing the new X2 version debut earlier in the month, Juiced is clearancing out the original model at $1,999 shipped. Today’s offer drops from the usual $2,499 price tag in order to save you $500. It’s the second-best discount to date at within $100 of the all-time low, too.

If you’re not sold on the new Scorpion X2 slated to launch at the end of the month, then you can go with the even more capable original. The HyperScorpion e-bike packs a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design with even faster 30 MPH speeds and a longer 70-mile range. And leaning into that more motorbike build, there’s a rearview mirror, turn signals, hydraulic disc brakes, and a horn. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Fill your EV in under 10 hours with Bosch’s Level 2 charger

Amazon is offering the BOSCH EV300 Level 2 EV Charging Station for $583.43 shipped, after clipping the on-page $270 off coupon. Down from $853, after spending most of the year above $737 with a peak of $919 back in May, this 32% discount comes in at the second-lowest price we have tracked, $3 under our previous mention. Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, this home charging station comes compact yet powerful, with a 32A capacity that charges your vehicle in under 10 hours, four times faster than a standard EV cord.

You can install it indoors or outdoors without worry thanks to its weather-resistant build. It features LED indicators providing a real-time charging status, and its SAE J1772 charging connector is compatible with all makes and models of EVs sold in North America. It comes with a pre-installed NEMA 14-50 plug, and a NEMA 3R-rated enclosure for protection wherever you choose to install it. Requires a dedicated 40A, 240V circuit.

Aventon’s new Abound cargo e-bike hits $1,799

Back at the beginning of the year, Aventon released its all new cargo e-bike, and today we’re seeing one of the first chances to save. The new Abound e-bike normally sells for $2,199, but has now dropped down to $1,799 shipped. This is the very first opportunity for you to save some money on this high-quality addition to the growing pool of cargo e-bikes being brought to market. Equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor that can reach top speeds of 20 MPH, and a 720Wh integrated-battery capacity that gives you up to 50 miles on a single charge, this e-bike makes getting around with the goods that much easier. It features a throttle on-demand with four levels of pedal assistance to minimize the amount of energy you use, while the torque sensor is able to recognize your output and match it for superior amplification. It comes with a wide array of accessories like the backlit LCD display, front and rear fenders to protect you from the elements, and a rear rack with up to 143 pounds of weight capacity.

