Rivian Dual-Motor Large Pack R1Ts hit the R1 Shop with road trip range

As the American EV maker ramps up production to meet its goal of building 52,000 electric vehicles this year, it’s never been easier to own a Rivian EV. Rivian’s new R1T Dual-Motor Large Pack configurations are hitting the R1 shop with enough range to make it from Boston to Philly with some to spare.

Rivian is outpacing other EV startups with its unique, capable, all-electric adventure vehicles. Through the first seven months of the year, Rivian’s R1T and R1S models had 18,359 registrations.

The company’s founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe, assured it was on track to hit its 52,000 production target after crushing second-quarter estimates.

Rivian built 13,992 EVs in the second quarter, showing a 50% increase in production compared to the first three months of the year. Deliveries also rose by 60% compared to Q1, reaching 12,640 units.

According to Scaringe, Rivian’s in-house Enduro Dual-Motor drive units have been a key enabler of the recent performance.

After introducing the drive units into its electric delivery vans (EDVs) in Q1, Rivian began rolling out Dual Motor R1S and R1T during the second quarter.

First Rivian Dual-Motor Performance R1T (Source: Rivian)

The first Dual-Motor R1T models began appearing in the R1 shop in July. A Rivian spokesperson told Electrek that buyers “within a serviceable area from a Rivian Service Center will get access to R1 Shop where they will be able to browse ready-to-go configurations.”

Several new Dual Motor and Large Pack R1T models have recently hit the R1 Shop with deliveries in three to six weeks. According to one user on RivianForums, there were over 100 Dual-Motor R1Ts, some starting at $70,000 (pre-March 1 pricing).

Rivian Dual-Motor Large Pack R1T models on the R1 shop (Source: RivianForums)

The user who spotted the R1T models lived near the Franklin, TN, service center and had placed an order before Rivian’s March 1, 2022, price hikes.

Others have suggested fewer models listed in their area, with prices between $80,000 and $95,000. I found a Dual-Motor Large Pack R1T (21-inch wheels) in Midnight Black, listed at $81,500 near me, with delivery in one to six weeks.

According to RivianTrackr, several Rivian R1S Dual Motor Large Pack models, including Performance versions, are also available. These are also expected to be delivered in three to six weeks.

Rivian Dual-Motor/ Performance

Dual Motor model EPA-est range

(miles) R1T Max Pack (21″) 410 R1T Max Pack (22″) 380 R1T Max Pack (20″) 355 R1T Large Pack (21″) 352 R1T Large Pack (22″) 341 R1T Large Pack (20″) 307 R1S Max Pack (21″) 400 R1S Max Pack (22″) 380 R1S AT Max Pack (20″) 355 R1S Large Pack (21″) 352 R1S Large Pack (22″) 341 R1S Large Pack (20″) 307 Rivian Dual Motor R1T and R1S range (Source: Rivian)

Rivian’s Dual-Motor Large Pack R1T has the best range in its lineup, with up to 352 miles of range (21-inch wheels). The Dual-Motor Large Pack R1S is also rated at 352 miles range with 21-inch wheels.