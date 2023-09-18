All new MINI Countryman Electric makes its North American debut ahead of 2024 deliveries

Weeks after officially unveiling its all-electric Countryman in Germany, MINI has brought the EV overseas for its North American debut. In correlation with Climate Week in New York City, MINI has debuted the new Countryman alongside parent company BMW Group ahead of initial US deliveries set for next year.

The MINI Countryman is a subcompact SUV that currently sits as the automaker’s largest model, although it’s easily the smallest SUV in its respective segment. Initially debuting in 2010, the Countryman has seen a facelift as well as a second-generation refresh in 2017.

Until recently, the subcompact SUV was only offered as in gasoline and diesel models, despite MINI vowing to become an entirely electric brand with new EV models like the Cooper SE and the upcoming Aceman.

However, the BMW sub-brand took a major step toward an all-electric lineup, with the 2024 Countryman Electric debuting on September 1, 2023, at IAA Mobility in Germany. Advertised as being longer and higher than any other MINI before it, the third-generation Countryman now comes all-electric and will be available in the US next year.

Before then, however, MINI brought its new subcompact SUV across the pond to showcase it during Climate Week NYC. Check it out.

Credit: MINI USA











MINI’s new Countryman Electric makes its way to the US

Following the world premiere to kick off the month, MINI is providing an encore with the US debut of the Countryman Electric at Newlab in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The event featured panels led by URBAN-X – a platform created by MINI in 2016 that partners with startups to develop technology solutions that help enable a more sustainable planet.

MINI describes the third-generation Countryman as an “evolution” of its largest vehicle and a clear step toward its goal of becoming an all-electric brand by the end of the decade. As we learned at IAA Mobility, the 2024 Countryman Electric is now 4,433 mm long, 1,843 mm wide, and 1,656 mm high and features a wheelbase that has been increased to 2,692 mm.

When it arrives, the all-electric subcompact SUV will come available in two trims:

MINI Countryman E Output: 150 kW/204 hp Torque: 250 Nm Range: 462 km (287 miles) (provisional estimate) 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph): 8.6 seconds Top speed: 170 km/h (106 mph)

MINI Countryman SE ALL4 Output: 230 kW/313 hp Torque: 494 Nm Range: 433 km (269 miles) (provisional estimate) 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph): 5.6 seconds Top speed: 180 km/h (111 mph)



There’s no word yet on pricing in any market, let alone in the US, but BMW Group did share that the 2024 Countryman Electric will be the first MINI built in Germany, a distance from EV production being set up in the UK, where the aforementioned Cooper SE and Aceman will be manufactured.

We are sure to learn more later next year as the new Countryman is expected to reach US consumers in the fall of 2024.