 Skip to main content

X Shore set to release new electric boat, but did the teaser images already blow it?

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Sep 11 2023 - 5:03 am PT
0 Comments
x shore electric boats xshore

X Shore, one of Sweden’s (and frankly, the world’s) leading electric boat makers, has been teasing a new product launch for the past week.

The first signals came from a social media post that declared “Dropping anchor in a new segment. A true game-changer for maritime masters at work. Announced on 09.14.2023.”

The only clue other than that the reveal would be coming out later this week was that it could focus around some type of work or commercial product. As far as teasers go, the statement was fairly ambiguous.

But the company followed up with a new teaser including the image below. With it, the company added the caption, “Silent, electric, and powerful. The ultimate companion at work, designed with sustainability in mind.”

The words center around the company’s forte of building silent, powerful electric boats and the message reinforces the idea that this could be a work-focused watercraft.

But checking out the image below shows what appears to be the stern of a cabin workboat, a popular watercraft in Scandinavian countries like Sweden as well as many areas of the world.

X Shore CEO Jenny Keisu playfully added to the intrigue, “Oops! Did we show too much this time? Our big little secret is slightly bigger this time for sure…”

Followers added their own guesses, ranging from an X Shore cabin workboat to a moon lander, though the former seems a bit more likely.

X Shore heavily teased the company’s second boat, the X Shore 1, and the teaser photos initially revealed much of the boat’s design. This time it seems the company has played it a little bit closer to the vest, though revealing the glass cabin doors seems like a pretty big hint.

Both the flagship X Shore Eelex 8000 and the more recently released X Shore 1 are luxury/pleasure craft, and so the addition of a work boat would certainly qualify as a new market segment for X Shore.

It’s also a common move we’ve seen, even among the company’s own countrymen. Candela, another leading Swedish electric boat maker, also started with speedboats before expanding its electric boat technology into commercial vessels like ferries and taxi boats.

With only three days left until the reveal, we’ll certainly be finding out the big X Shore secret soon.

Until then, I’ll leave you with a video of my last electric boat experience in Sweden.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Electric boats

Electric boats
X Shore

X Shore

Author

Avatar for Micah Toll Micah Toll

Micah Toll is a personal electric vehicle enthusiast, battery nerd, and author of the Amazon #1 bestselling books DIY Lithium Batteries, DIY Solar Power, The Ultimate DIY Ebike Guide and The Electric Bike Manifesto.

The e-bikes that make up Micah’s current daily drivers are the $999 Lectric XP 2.0, the $1,095 Ride1Up Roadster V2, the $1,199 Rad Power Bikes RadMission, and the $3,299 Priority Current. But it’s a pretty evolving list these days.

You can send Micah tips at Micah@electrek.co, or find him on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Micah Toll's favorite gear

Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike sale

Best $999 electric bike ever!

Rad Power Bikes sales

Rad Power Bikes sales

Great e-bikes at great prices!