Making waves: X Shore begins first deliveries of its more affordable electric boat

X Shore has just announced that the company is now delivering its first X Shore 1 vessels to customers, kicking off the new lower-cost electric boat in the company’s lineup.

The X Shore 1 was originally unveiled nearly a year ago. We first called the company’s impending launch of a new smaller and lower-cost electric boat after noticing several key details in teaser images.

The launch of the X Shore 1 was a major announcement for the company, whose flagship 26-foot Eelex 8000 is an impressive yet pricey electric boat at around US $330,000. The 21-foot X Shore 1 was unveiled at just $139,000, proving to be a much more attractive entry point for boaters.

As the company shared yesterday, “A momentous occasion at X Shore! The first X Shore 1 boats are now being delivered into the hands of our wonderful customers and partners.”

X Shore 1 electric boat

The X Shore 1 includes an open transom with a built-in swim platform that passengers can use to easily hop off and slip back on, right from the water.

X Shore’s Swedish factory produces the boat using a mix of glass fiber and carbon fiber to balance cost, performance, and environmental concerns. The use of cork decking instead of traditional teak wood is another nod toward the environmental impact of the boat.

The X Shore 1 borrowed much of the same Scandinavian design language of the company’s flagship Eelex 8000 boat, but employed key cost savings in the design and production process. The Eelex 8000’s clean layout, cork decking, large touch display, and smart technology all made the leap to the smaller X Shore 1.

Both boats cruise at 20 knots and can reach speeds of 30 knots, though the Eelex 8000 doubles the X Shore 1’s 50-nautical mile range to 100 nautical miles.

For nearly a third of the price though, many boaters will be happy to halve that range. It certainly still sounds like enough to enjoy several hours out on the water, especially while exploring the archipelagos that make up the Swedish coastline.

The Eelex 8000 (background) and X Shore 1 electric boats

The electric boat industry is booming, not only with new entrants but also with interesting new products such as solar-powered floating docks to charge electric boats.

Sweden has proven itself to be a powerhouse in the electric boat industry. X Shore is joined by several other electric boat makers in Sweden, such as Candela’s hydrofoil boats and Pol’s electric boat campers.

X Shore 1 (left) joined by two X Shore Eelex 8000s (middle and right)

As the world moves toward cleaner and more sustainable modes of transport, boating enthusiasts are also increasingly setting their sights on electric boats. The appeal of electric boats extends far beyond their eco-friendliness.

Other advantages of electric boats include their silent operation, turning every journey into a serene experience, unmarred by the noise of a traditional combustion engine. This not only enhances the onboard experience but also reduces noise pollution in delicate marine environments.

Electric boats also offer low operational costs, with electricity being cheaper than fuel for combustion engines. The maintenance needs of electric boats are also significantly lower, as electric motors have fewer moving parts that can wear out or break down.

All these factors contribute to an enjoyable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly boating experience, making electric boats an increasingly attractive option for today’s boaters.