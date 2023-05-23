Candela and Polestar unveil new flying electric boat based on Scandinavian design

When it comes to hydrofoil electric boats, there’s basically one company to turn to: Candela. This Scandinavian boat builder has been putting high-performance hydrofoil electric boats into customers’ marinas for years. And after recently teaming up with fellow Swedish electric automotive company Polestar, the duo have now released a new edition of Candela’s famed C-8 hydrofoil boat.

Meet the Candela C-8 Polestar edition.

Built on the same carbon fiber hull as the existing Candela C-8 and showcasing much of the same high-tech engineering, the Polestar edition combines Polestar’s Scandinavian take on luxury EV design with Candela’s innovative electric hydrofoil and boatbuilding technology.

As Polestar’s Head of Design Maximilian Missoni explained:

“Candela’s hydrofoil technology is a paradigm shift for sustainable performance in the marine industry. Like the first time driving an electric car, you instantly feel that this is the future when the boat ‘takes off’ – and now with the special gold details that we so proudly exhibit on our cars.”

Earlier this year the two companies announced a partnership to introduce Polestar’s high capacity 69 kWh electric car batteries to Candela’s hydrofoil electric boats.

Now the newly announced Candela C-8 Polestar edition further brings Polestar’s expression of Scandinavian luxury to the marine industry. A new solid grey exterior color is complemented by a lighter grey tone for interior areas that gives the boat a sleek and uniform look. The aesthetic is strengthened by the use of the same marine-certified textile everywhere, from seats, cushions and sunbeds, to wall and roof panels.

Candela’s CEO and founder Gustav Hasselskog expanded on the partnership:

Aesthetic excellence is an intrinsic value, but it can also serve as a powerful driving force towards a sustainable future. At Candela, our primary focus is to create vessels that are more compelling in every respect. I am therefore very happy about the C-8 Polestar edition and our collaboration with the brilliant team at Polestar.

Polestar’s electric car batteries and charging hardware from the standard-range Polestar 2 help all Candela C-8s, not just the Polestar editions, achieve a range of up to 57 nautical miles (65 miles or 106 km) on a single charge while cruising at 22 knots (25 mph or 40 km/h).

Recharging takes as little as 2.5 hours on a 230V three-phase outlet or overnight on a typical 230V 16A wall outlet.

The boat’s high efficiency is possible thanks to Candela’s dual hydrofoil design that lifts the entire hull out of the water. The hydrofoils help the boat essentially “fly”, significantly reducing its energy usage. Soaring nearly a meter above the surface of the water dramatically slices the boat’s drag, using around 80% less energy than conventional boats. With higher efficiency, the C-8 can go farther with a smaller battery pack and less powerful motors than most other electric powerboats.

Candela even says that the C-8 comes with a high-speed range that is 2-3 times longer than conventional electric speedboats.

The hydrofoils can be retracted when not in use, lifting fully out of the water when docked to prevent marine buildup.

For propulsion, the Candela C-8 uses the company’s new, in-house developed 75 kW electric direct drive pod motor known as the Candela C-POD. The pod motor actually contains two counter-rotating electric motors and pairs with computer-guided hydrofoils that automatically lift the hull above the water at high speeds.

I had the pleasure of testing the first Candela C-8 prototype in the water last summer, and it’s amazing how smooth the operation was. Simply pushing the stick forward is all that is necessary, as the flight controller handles everything else to automatically “take off” and “land” the boat for you.

See my video below to check out the experience yourself.

When foiling the ride is silent and smooth, resulting in no damaging wakes thanks to Candela’s computer-stabilized foil technology.

The Candela C-8 Polestar edition comes either as an open daycruiser, a T-top version or as a weather-protected hardtop version crafted from carbon fiber, with a retractable roof for sunny days. A spacious cockpit provides seating for up to eight people on three individual seats and an aft sofa. A sunbed provides additional space for two comfortable passengers. The forward cabin sleeps up to two adults and two children.

The Candela C-8 Polestar edition is available online both from the Polestar Additionals webshop and on Candela’s website. Pricing starts from €400,000 or US $450,000. Production will take place at Candela’s factory in Stockholm, Sweden, and deliveries are expected to begin in June 2024.