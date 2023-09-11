Volkswagen launches 2024 ID.6 Crozz EV with more range, $35K starting price in China

Volkswagen has launched the 2024 ID.6 Crozz electric SUV, a refresh of its three-row electric SUV. The new Volkswagen EV features an improved range, design updates, and a starting price of around $35,500 (258,900 yuan).

Volkswagen introduces 2024 ID.6 Crozz electric SUV

The ID.6 Crozz is produced by the automaker’s joint venture (JV), FAW-VW. It was initially launched in 2021 as Volkswagen’s largest electric model in the region.

FAW-VW is one of two JV’s in China, including SAIC-VW. When Volkswagen releases a new model, both companies produce and sell it under different names. For example, FAW-VW makes the ID.4 Crozz and ID.6 Crozz.

Meanwhile, SAIC-VW sells ID.4 X and ID.6 X. Although the ID.4 is sold globally, the ID.6 is only sold in China (for now, at least).

The updated 2024 Volkswagen ID.6 Crozz was officially launched with a starting price of $35,500 (258,900 yuan) to $46,200 (336,900 yuan). On the outside, you won’t notice too many design changes from the previous model, except slight enhancements to improve aerodynamics.

Buyers can select from four exterior colors: blue, orange, gold, and white (an extra $272). Purple has been discontinued.

At 192 in. long, 72 in. wide, and 66 in. tall, the ID.6 Crozz is slightly smaller than the Atlas in size (201 in. L X 78 in. W X 70 in. H).

The inside features a 12-inch center control screen, a 5.3-inch instrument panel, and an AR head-up display. Meanwhile, many of the buttons have been removed and are now on the control screen. The vehicle’s MOSC 4.0 system has also been updated to support voice interaction and online navigation.

Seating can be arranged from 2x2x2 to 2x3x2 to allow for seven passengers. The new Volkswagen ID.6 Crozz is available in four trims – Pure, Pure+, Pro, and Prime (AWD).

2024 Volkswagen ID.6 Crozz trim Electric motor

(hp) Battery

(kWh) Cruising Range

(CLTC / mi) Pure 177 62.6 298 Pure+ 201 84.8 373 Pro 201 84.8 373 Prim 308 84.8 347 2024 Volkswagen ID.6 Crozz trims

According to the FAW-VW website, the 2024 ID.6 Crozz is being offered with a discount of up to $6,200 (45,000 yuan) for a limited time.

The launch comes shortly after FAW-VW slashed prices on the ID.4 Crozz for a limited time earlier this month, with a new starting price of $20,060 (145,900 yuan). Volkswagen also cut prices on its ID.3 in China in July, which has helped boost sales.

Electrek’s Take

Although the ID.6 is only in China right now, rumors have been tossed around that the Atlas-size electric SUV will make it overseas to the US.

A spokesperson from VW told Automotive News after the ID.6 launched in 2021 that it is “conceivable” a version of it would debut in the US. It would make sense because the demand for three-row electric SUVs continues to build.

Several automakers plan to release EVs with seating for seven, including Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Lucid, and more. These will compete with those already on the market, like the Rivian R1S and Tesla Model X.

Source: Car News China, FAW-VW