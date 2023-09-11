Porsche and Audi electric vehicles recalled over insufficient battery sealing

Porsche and Audi, two Volkswagen premium brands, are issuing recalls for 2023 electric vehicle models, including the Taycan and e-tron GT. Nearly 7,000 EVs are being recalled due to insufficient battery sealant that may allow liquid to enter, posing a fire risk. Although no incidents have involved fires, the automakers are issuing recalls out of an abundance of caution.

Porsche and Audi issue recalls

Last year, Porsche and Audi both became aware of a potential issue involving insulation resistance values in certain 2023 models. In some instances, liquid was detected in the battery.

Between March and August, the two automakers received reports of reduced insulation resistance in electric models with sealant from the supplier Teroson. In May, Teroson introduced an enhanced sealant. Since the sealant has been added, there have been no new reports of liquid.

Out of an abundance of caution, Porsche and Audi are issuing a recall on vehicles with the original Teroson sealant.

The electric models being recalled include the 2023:

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

Porsche Taycan 4S

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche Taycan GTS

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

Porsche Taycan Turbo

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo

Audi e-tron GT

Audi RS e-tron GT

Porsche and Audi dealers will test the vehicles to see if leakage occurs into the battery. If the test fails, the battery will be replaced free of charge.

The recall covers 1,899 Audi models and another 4,777 Porsche vehicles. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 31, 2023.

Porsche Taycan Turbo (Source: Porsche) Audi e-tron GT (Source: Audi)

Porsche owners can call 1-800-767-7243 for more info. The recall number is APB2. Meanwhile, Audi owners can contact customer service at 1-800-253-2834 (recall number 93T7). Audi dealers were notified on September 7, while Porsche plans to notify theirs on September 15.

You can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov to enter your VIN.