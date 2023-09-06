2024 Hyundai Kona electric owners get in-car payments, new EV features coming soon

Hyundai is launching an in-car payments service, Hyundai Pay, for the new and improved 2024 Hyundai Kona electric.

2024 Hyundai Kona electric gets in-car payments

2024 Hyundai Kona electric owners can find and pay for things directly through their vehicle’s touchscreen.

Hyundai is partnering with Parkopedia to launch its first service, a parking payment method. Through the partnership, US drivers can find, reserve, and pay for over 6,000 parking spots, all from inside their vehicles.

The in-car payments system is launching with the new 2024 Hyundai Kona, arriving at dealerships this fall.

Hyundai says an additional nine models will receive the payment service through an OTA update, though the automaker did not specify which vehicles.

However, the models will likely include the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and future Hyundai EVs, as the automaker noted the “Hyundai pay platform will also have additional features and electric vehicle-related use cases” in the future.

Perhaps more importantly, Parkopedia can be used across 90 countries, with services including parking, EV charging, and tolls.

The company collects accurate location data globally, enabling it to match charger locations to its existing parking database of over 70 million spaces.

Hyundai also says that its platform is a “scalable in-car payments system” that will expand to include other use cases “that are part of daily drives and longer trips,” a potential hint that EV charging may be included soon.

Hyundai upgrades the Kona electric in 2024

The 2024 Hyundai Kona electric was revealed in March, featuring a sleek EV-derived design, fun new features, and a modern tech-infused interior.

Buyers can choose from two battery options – 48.6 kWh or 64.8 kWh for 197 or 260 miles of estimated range, respectively.

2024 Hyundai Kona electric Estimate range Battery

(kWh) Power

(hp) Dimensions

(inches) Long Range 260 64.8 201 Length: 171.5

Width: 71.9

Height: 62.2

Wheelbase: 104.7 Standard Range 197 48.6 133 Length: 171.5

Width: 71.9

Height: 62.2

Wheelbase: 104.7 2024 Hyundai Kona electric specs

Other upgrades for the new model include a dual 12.3-inch panoramic display, SmartSense ADAS, and a connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC).

Although Hyundai has yet to reveal prices, the 2024 Hyundai Kona electric is expected to start at around $35,000. The 2023 model starts at $33,550 as one of the most affordable EVs on the market.

If you are looking for an affordable EV at a great price, the 2023 Hyundai Kona is still an excellent value with up to 258 miles range. You can use our link to reach out today to find a great deal near you.