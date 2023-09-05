BMW teases first look at its Neue Klasse electric SUV in video intro

After unveiling its Vision Neue Klass this week, BMW teased a first look at its upcoming electric SUV during a video presentation.

BMW gave us a glimpse into the luxury brand’s future after introducing its Vision Neue Klass at IAA Mobility in Munich over the weekend weekend

The company says its “new class” of electric vehicles, set to debut in 2025, will feature “30% more range, 30% faster charging, and a 25% overall improvement in efficiency.”

BMW showed off its Vision New Klasse electric sedan, a 3-series-like model with a progressive design.

The new electric sedan includes distinct BMW design features like strong wheel arches, a retractable greenhouse, and a “shark-nose” front end, but with a modern spin.

The new electric sedan features an almost monolithic vehicle body with indentations at the front and rear ends and large windows. Meanwhile, the signature BMW kidney grille and double headlights are merged into one area in the front.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse sedan (Source: BMW)

BMW’s CEO Oliver Zipse said that the company plans to launch six Neue Klasse electric models within 24 months during a keynote speech over the weekend. “From SAV to Sedan, there is something for every customer,” Zipse explained.

During the video presentation introducing the Neue Klasse of vehicles, BMW teased a first look at its electric SUV (skip to 26:50 to see it).

From what’s shown, it looks like BMW is using a similar pattern to other test vehicles. This could mean the electric SUV is already entering the testing phase ahead of its 2025 debut.

You can also see changes from the brand’s iX3 with a shorter front end and more elongated rear. It may look slightly bulk due to the additional camouflage. Compared to the iX3, 30% more range would mean over 370 miles (598 km).

Could a high-performance M version also be in the works? Right before transitioning to the new electric SUV, BMW talked about “the next M engine” and “the heart of BMW driving pleasure” as the electric SUV speeds off onto a track.

BMW’s Neue Klasse will feature its sixth-generation eDrive motors and round battery cells that will boost range and efficiency.

For the first time, the new vehicles will also include BMW Panoramic Vision, a head-up display shown on the bottom third of the windshield.

The new BMW electric SUV will follow a production version of the Vision Neue Klasse electric sedan shown at IAA, starting in 2025.