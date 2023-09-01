Mercedes-Benz teases entry-level electric CLA concept with a new front face, 466-mile range

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to debut the new CLA EV concept sedan at IAA Mobility, spearheading a new entry-level model family.

Based on the new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA), the electric CLA will feature over 466 miles (750 km) of WLTC range.

The CLA will be the first to ride on the automaker’s new MMA platform derived from the ultra-efficient VISION EQXX concept. Mercedes refers to the new CLA EV as the electric hypermiler and “one-liter car,” referring to its efficiency, with a consumption rate of around 12 kWh per 100 km.

Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management at Mercedes‑Benz, said the new CLA concept is the “forerunner for an entirely new portfolio of electric-first vehicles that will serve as the gateway into the world of Mercedes‑Benz.” He explained:

We will massively elevate our offering in this segment – developed from scratch on our new dedicated MMA platform. All of these models are designed to fulfil one mission: Redefining every aspect of what customers can expect in this format.

The new entry-level Mercedes EV was spotted last month wearing camouflage, but from what’s visible, the side profile looks very much like the gas-powered CLA.

Entry-level Mercedes-Benz EV spotted testing (Source: Auto Express)

Mercedes previews entry-level CLA EV concept

On Friday, Mercedes posted a teaser of the new CLA EV concept, showing a redesigned front end with sleek new headlights and grille.

Mercedes electric CLA concept preview (source: Mercedes-Benz)

You can clearly see the brand’s iconic three-point star shown in the LED headlights and again front and center on the grille.

Mercedes says the new model represents the company’s vision to “elevate the segment through aesthetic and extraordinary design, long-range efficiency, pioneering innovation, sustainable materials, and an entirely new operating system, MB.OS.”

Entry-level Mercedes-Benz EV spotted testing (Source: Auto Express)









In the spy images, you can see a sporty electric sedan that resembles the gas-powered CLA. The camouflage covered the new front end and headlights, but now we are getting a good idea of what the concept will look like undisguised.

The new Mercedes CLA concept will debut on September 3 and be displayed at IAA Mobility from September 5 to 10.

Visitors will also have the chance to see the entire Mercedes electric lineup, including the new EQB, EQA, and EQV, in addition to the EQE, EQS, EQS SUV, and Vision One-Eleven show car. You will even be able to book a ride in the VISION EQXX.