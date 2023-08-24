Mercedes electric 7-seat EQB upgraded for 2024 w/fresh facelift, new tech [Images]

Mercedes-Benz upgraded the EQB electric SUV for the 2024 model year with a fresh makeover, including a newly designed modern grille and headlights up front. The updated 2024 Mercedes Benz EQB will arrive at US dealerships in the first half of 2024. Check out what’s new below.

The EQB is a compact electric SUV with room for seven passengers. It made its European debut in 2021, arriving overseas in the US last summer (check out our full review).

Globally, the EQB is one of Mercedes’s top-selling electric vehicles. If you are familiar with the gas-powered GLB, it’s very similar.

Mercedes sold 3,404 EQB models in the US through June, accounting for nearly 18% of sales. The EQB is only behind the performance-oriented EQS (5,490) and the EQS sedan (4,539).

Meanwhile, the EQB has a shot at hitting the sweet spot in the American market as a compact SUV with optional third-row seating at a decent price.

Mercedes updated the EQB for the 2024 model year with slight design changes up front (that make a big difference) and a modern interior.

What’s new with the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB

Although the design changes are modest, they help the SUV stand out and align with the other EVs in the Mercedes lineup.

The most obvious visual changes are upfront. You will notice a newly designed black panel grille with its signature star pattern (the same as the EQS and EQE) at the face, giving it a sort of texture. The black stars come standard, while the AMG Line trim has chrome.

A new light band that runs along the front is also included, connecting the daytime running lights with the headlights.

The rear looks essentially the same with a new bumper design and changes to the taillights, according to Mercedes. Additional exterior designs include two new paint finishes – starling blue and cirrus silver.

Inside, the updated EQB features Mercedes’ latest steering wheel alongside a newly designed center console.

The 2024 model comes with the latest generation of MBUX. The appearance can be customized with three different styles (subtle, sporty, or classic) and three modes (navigation, assistance, and service).

Users can now connect their smartphones wirelessly via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto with new features such as opening the charge flap.

The new model also includes Plug and Charge, along with a new “mono-multipurpose camera” and a new backup camera to enhance ADAS.

Despite the design changes, the EQB will feature the same powertrain options. The three trim options include the 250+, 300 4MATIC, and 350 4MATIC.

2024 Mercedes Benz EQB trims Range

(WLTP) Battery capacity

(kWh) Output

(hp) Dimensions

(L/W/H) EQB 250+ 270 – 333 mi 70.5 188 184.4 / 72.2 / 65.6 in EQB 200 4MATIC 246 – 278 mi 70.5 225 184.4 / 72.2 / 65.6 in EQB 350 4Matic 246 – 278 mi 70.5 288 184.4 / 72.2 / 65.6 in 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB trim options (Source: Mercedes-Benz USA)

The updated 2024 Mercedes EQB will arrive at US dealerships in the first half of next year. The current MSRP is $52,750 for the 250+, $56,900 for the 300 4MATIC, and $60,550 for the 350 4MATIC, which are subject to changes.