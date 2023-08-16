Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA spotted as entry-level EV with a familiar look

The new entry-level electric Mercedes-Benz was spotted testing ahead of its world debut next month. From what the images show, the new CLA-sized EV draws inspiration from the gas-powered model.

Mercedes-Benz will preview its next-generation EV models at the upcoming IAA Mobility in Munich starting September 5.

According to the automaker, the highlight of this year’s show will be Mercedes’ entry-level segment. The event will be the first time fans can access the Mercedes electric lineup, current and future EVs.

Visitors will have the chance to see the new EQA electric SUV, EQB, and EQV electric minivan, in addition to the VISION EQXX and Vision One-Eleven. In addition, Mercedes will showcase its charging ecosystem with its latest public and home charging solutions.

However, the new Mercedes-Benz entry-level EV is expected to attract the crowd with expectations it will draw inspiration from the gas-powered CLA.

The new electric model is poised to compete against the Tesla Model 3 as the automaker’s most affordable EV, with an expected 400 miles of range and a tech-oriented interior.

Entry-level Mercedes-Benz EV spotted testing (Source: Auto Express)

Mercedes-Benz entry-level CLA EV spotted testing

With its debut approaching, the Mercedes-Benz entry-level EV was spotted testing (via Auto Express) as the automaker finalizes development. And it looks a lot like the gas-powered CLA.

Although the electric model is still heavily camouflaged, there’s no denying that the shape and design resemble the gas-powered CLA model.

Unlike other test cars spotted, the model features pop-out door handles. It also features a closed-off grille, distinct character lines (from what’s shown), and a small lip spoiler.

In its final production form, the new entry-level EV is expected to pull inspiration from the CLA’s elegant, sporty design and advanced tech features.

Mercedes said the model will represent its “vision for class-leading innovation, design, and digital experience.” That being said, it will signify the introduction of a new platform and infotainment system. It’s also expected to include tech from the Vision EQXX concept to optimize efficiency.

The automaker’s chief tech officer, Markus Schäfer, told Auto Express that the battery, electric motor, and other components of the VISSION EQXXs inverter, in addition to some “bionic engineering” cast-metal parts, will be featured in future production cars.

Mercedes entry-level electric vehicle concept (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Although it was initially expected to be called EQA, Mercedes is reportedly dropping its EQ naming system as it moves toward an all-electric range. In addition, sources told Automotive News earlier this year there’s an electric CLA sedan and electric GLC crossover on the way, further indication a new naming system is in the works.

The new electric model is designed to boost profit margins rather than focusing on volume (despite its designation as entry-level), as Mercedes emphasizes higher-margin luxury cars. Mercedes sold 2,521 CLA vehicles in Q2 in the US, up 30% YOY.

Meanwhile, Mercedes EV sales grew over 600% in the US during the second quarter, reaching 15% of its total sales shares.