Sun Joe electric pressure washer hits $200 in New Green Deals, Schwinn e-bike $535 off, more

The Labor Day green energy deals are starting to go live ahead of the holiday weekend, with the best price of the year live on this electric Sun Joe pressure washer at $200. It’s joined by a $535 discount on the Schwinn Voyager e-bike as well as a massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Go electric with Sun Joe’s pressure washer

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer for $200. Down from $280, this 28% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen in 2023. This 13A pressure washer comes equipped with a 2,000W brushless induction motor to blast away the most stubborn dirt, tar, mud, and grime. It features an adjustable detergent dial that lets you add just the right amount of soap from the onboard 40.6 fluid-ounce detergent tank. With five interchangeable spray tips, you can choose between zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and soap. And you won’t have to worry about conserving energy as the washer’s system automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged.

Schwinn Voyager e-bike cruises to new all-time low

Amazon is offering discounts on the Schwinn Voyager Electric Bike starting from $1,465. Down from $1,800, this 19% discount is a new all-time low. With an original price of $2,000, this deal gives you a combined $535 in savings. This e-bike is designed for casual cyclists looking for extra power on their rides and is a perfect choice for neighborhood excursions. Equipped with a 250W hub-drive motor, it can provide the rider with assistance up to 20 MPH with a battery that lasts up to 65 miles per charge. It also features an 8-speed drivetrain, giving you smooth gear changes to stay in motion while the Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 160mm rotors ensure precision stopping power in any condition you may find yourself. The LCD handlebar display gives you real-time assist levels, battery life, and range.

Juiced Bikes Labor Day sale now live

Juiced Bikes has launched its annual Labor Day sale and is now marking down a collection of e-bikes. With discounts landing across a variety of different form-factors at up to $700 off, you’ll be able to end summer by cruising around on a new EV at one of the best prices of the year. A favorite has the HyperScorpion on sale for $1,899 shipped. Available in three styles and dropping down from $2,499, the discounts today land at $500 off. It’s a new 2023 low and the first chance to save this summer.

As one of the more capable releases from Juiced Bikes, its HyperScorpion e-bikepacks a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design. Alongside being able to hit 30 MPH top speeds, there’s also a 70-mile range. And leaning into that more motorbike build, there’s a rearview mirror, turn signals, hydraulic disc brakes, and a horn. Not to mention, 8-speed transmission and a dual suspension system to ensure you can ride off-road, too. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Other highlights from the Juiced Bikes Labor Day sale include:

e-bikes and e-scooters, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.