Is this the new Tesla Model 3?

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 31 2023 - 1:39 pm PT
Updated Tesla MOdel 3

We just received new pictures from an anonymous source alleging that this is the new updated Tesla Model 3 project, “Highland.”

What do you think?

For a year now, Tesla has been working on “Project Highland,” a design refresh of the Model 3, the automaker’s cheapest electric vehicle.

Camouflaged prototypes have been spotted on the road for months, and rumors are pointing to a launch in the coming days.

Today, an anonymous source has sent us the following pictures of what they allege is the updated Tesla Model 3:

The front end is the most updated part of the vehicle, and it matches a previously leaked prototype earlier this year. The fascia now has a sharper lip and flatter front section.

Both the headlights and taillights have been significantly updated with a sharper and more elongated look.

Top comment by FlashBFE

Liked by 2 people

Finally. It looks quite different, but ok. The front seems to be even more aerodyamic. The taillights are from the "have it seen before" type.

Rumors coming out of China right now suggest that Tesla is planning to launch production at Gigafactory Shanghai tomorrow, and a launch would immediately follow.

These could be images going on Tesla’s website once the updated version of the Model 3 launches.

Along with the design changes, the new Model 3 is also expected to feature some “under the hood” updates, including a new battery pack, bigger casting parts, and more.

It will be interesting to see if Tesla will actually announce the new version and release details about what has been updated or if it just introduces like it introduces most vehicle updates, which is without saying anything.

