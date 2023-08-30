Porsche’s new EVs will bring bold designs as ‘an evolution’ of the sports car brand

Porsche is bringing fresh design features for its upcoming electric vehicles. According to Ingo Scheinhütte, head of advanced exterior design at Porsche, the brand’s new EVs “must be an evolution” of the German firm’s heritage.

Porsche vehicles are known for their performance, but the design plays an integral role, especially when it comes to EVs.

Scheinhütte recently sat down with Autocar to discuss Porsche’s latest concept models and how they will help shape the brand’s future EV lineup.

At Porsche, concept cars have always laid the groundwork for the brand’s future. The automaker continued the tradition with the all-electric Mission X hypercar concept, unveiled in June.

Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche, proclaimed, “The Porsche Mission X is a technology beacon for the sports car of the future. It picks up the torch of iconic sports cars of decades past, like the 959, the Carrera GT, and the 918 Spyder before it.”

Blume added that “Porsche has only remained Porsche by constantly changing.” As such, the Mission X has the same dimensions as the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder but features modern design upgrades.

Porsche Mission X electric hypercar concept (Source: Porsche)

New Porsche EV concepts hint at future design elements

The Mission X includes a new light signature, a reinterpretation of the Porsche four-point graphic. A full-length light bar is the highlight of the rear, with transparent Porsche lettering that lights up when the brakes are hit.

The new rear lightning will be a focal point in future cars, as Scheinhütte explained: “Some elements are essential for our brand ID, like the continuous light arch – and on the Mission X, you see a development of that.”

He added, “Instead of just having a light bar, it now has the Porsche logo integrated into it. I’m confident this is something we will see in production.”

When asked if the design would be integrated into other segments, Scheinhütte responded by saying:

The more you go into the limousine segment and SUV segment, the less 3D shapes you can play with, so [sports] cars are kind of our blueprint that we try to take and adapt to our SUVs.

Porsche’s new concept also debuted a modern Porsche crest to represent the brand’s future (while still incorporating its heritage).

While the Mission X is a “development of the Porsche design language,” the Vision 357 “is a love letter to the original Porsche shape.”

Porsche Vision 357 electric speedster concept (source: Porsche)

Porsche released its Vision 357 speedster concept at the Goodwood FOS last month as a “nod to the first Porsche model line.”

Although the electric speedster is a tribute to Porsche’s heritage, it may include design clues for future EVs. Porsche’s design boss told Autocar:

On the 357, there is a crease on the side, and usually Porsches are very round. This time, we tried to give it a bit of an edge and a corner, even bring the corner around the whole car. I think we could apply that to our SUVs.

Regarding bringing back the old-school GT design for future Porsche EVs, Scheinhütte said the “old GT design with the large bonnet is the oldest symbol we can use in car design.” However, he added, “With EVs, you don’t have those symbols any more, and you don’t want to send a fake message.”

Porsche Macan EV spotted testing (Source: Autocar)

Porsche is set to release the Macan EV (it was recently spotted testing, check out the pictures here) next year, which will be followed by an electric 718 in 2025, the long-awaited Cayenne EV in 2026, and a new ultra-luxury SUV that will top the lineup in 2027.